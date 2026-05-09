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Laos Set to Negotiate in Order to Expand Cooperation With Russia - President
Laos Set to Negotiate in Order to Expand Cooperation With Russia - President
Sputnik International
Laos is set to negotiate with the Russian side in order to expand cooperation between the states, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith said on Saturday.
2026-05-09T14:24+0000
2026-05-09T14:24+0000
2026-05-09T14:24+0000
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The Lao president, who is currently on a visit to Russia, has congratulated President Vladimir Putin on the Victory Day celebrations.
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Laos Set to Negotiate in Order to Expand Cooperation With Russia - President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Laos is set to negotiate with the Russian side in order to expand cooperation between the states, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith said on Saturday.
The Lao president, who is currently on a visit to Russia, has congratulated President Vladimir Putin on the Victory Day celebrations.
"The Lao side is ready to continue our negotiations, which are aimed at expanding our Russian-Lao cooperation in order to achieve meaningful results," the president said at a meeting with Putin.