https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/laos-set-to-negotiate-in-order-to-expand-cooperation-with-russia---president-1124104184.html

Laos Set to Negotiate in Order to Expand Cooperation With Russia - President

Laos Set to Negotiate in Order to Expand Cooperation With Russia - President

Sputnik International

Laos is set to negotiate with the Russian side in order to expand cooperation between the states, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith said on Saturday.

2026-05-09T14:24+0000

2026-05-09T14:24+0000

2026-05-09T14:24+0000

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The Lao president, who is currently on a visit to Russia, has congratulated President Vladimir Putin on the Victory Day celebrations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/putin-calls-for-preventing-revision-of-nuremberg-international-military-tribunal-outcomes-1124102838.html

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