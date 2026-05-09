International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/laos-set-to-negotiate-in-order-to-expand-cooperation-with-russia---president-1124104184.html
Laos Set to Negotiate in Order to Expand Cooperation With Russia - President
Laos Set to Negotiate in Order to Expand Cooperation With Russia - President
Sputnik International
Laos is set to negotiate with the Russian side in order to expand cooperation between the states, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith said on Saturday.
2026-05-09T14:24+0000
2026-05-09T14:24+0000
world
laos
russia
vladimir putin
thongloun sisoulith
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/09/1124104024_0:169:3041:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_5e9f4c121d13ff4f86978a91b59985ed.jpg
The Lao president, who is currently on a visit to Russia, has congratulated President Vladimir Putin on the Victory Day celebrations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/putin-calls-for-preventing-revision-of-nuremberg-international-military-tribunal-outcomes-1124102838.html
laos
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/09/1124104024_156:0:2887:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5828e58163a89c8f938e45fd097cefa9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
laos, russia, vladimir putin, thongloun sisoulith
laos, russia, vladimir putin, thongloun sisoulith

Laos Set to Negotiate in Order to Expand Cooperation With Russia - President

14:24 GMT 09.05.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankLao President Thongloun Sisoulith at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Laos is set to negotiate with the Russian side in order to expand cooperation between the states, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith said on Saturday.
The Lao president, who is currently on a visit to Russia, has congratulated President Vladimir Putin on the Victory Day celebrations.
"The Lao side is ready to continue our negotiations, which are aimed at expanding our Russian-Lao cooperation in order to achieve meaningful results," the president said at a meeting with Putin.
Victory Day reception in the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
World
Putin Calls to Prevent Revision of Nuremberg International Military Tribunal Verdicts
09:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала