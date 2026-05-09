https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/putin-calls-for-preventing-revision-of-nuremberg-international-military-tribunal-outcomes-1124102838.html

Putin Calls to Prevent Revision of Nuremberg International Military Tribunal Verdicts

Putin Calls to Prevent Revision of Nuremberg International Military Tribunal Verdicts

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for preventing any revision of the outcomes of the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal regarding Nazi criminals.

2026-05-09T09:03+0000

2026-05-09T09:03+0000

2026-05-09T09:26+0000

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vladimir putin

russia

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"It is important to firmly suppress attempts to falsify the events of World War II, to glorify Nazis and collaborators. They are accountable for unbearable suffering and the deaths of millions of civilians. Our duty is to prevent the justification of the genocide of USSR citizens and other atrocities committed by Nazi criminals. They have been unequivocally condemned by the decisions of the Nuremberg trials, which have no statute of limitations," Putin said at a ceremonial reception marking Victory Day at the Kremlin.The architecture of a mutlipolar world should be based on UN norms, Putin said.Putin added that he is glad to celebrate Victory Day in good company.Russia and its partners are united by a sincere attitude to common history and responsibility for preserving the truth about World War II, the president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/it-was-people-of-ussr-who-saved-world-from-nazism-putin-1124100028.html

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vladimir putin, russia