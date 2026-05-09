https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/putin-calls-for-preventing-revision-of-nuremberg-international-military-tribunal-outcomes-1124102838.html
Putin Calls to Prevent Revision of Nuremberg International Military Tribunal Verdicts
Putin Calls to Prevent Revision of Nuremberg International Military Tribunal Verdicts
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for preventing any revision of the outcomes of the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal regarding Nazi criminals.
2026-05-09T09:03+0000
2026-05-09T09:03+0000
2026-05-09T09:26+0000
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"It is important to firmly suppress attempts to falsify the events of World War II, to glorify Nazis and collaborators. They are accountable for unbearable suffering and the deaths of millions of civilians. Our duty is to prevent the justification of the genocide of USSR citizens and other atrocities committed by Nazi criminals. They have been unequivocally condemned by the decisions of the Nuremberg trials, which have no statute of limitations," Putin said at a ceremonial reception marking Victory Day at the Kremlin.The architecture of a mutlipolar world should be based on UN norms, Putin said.Putin added that he is glad to celebrate Victory Day in good company.Russia and its partners are united by a sincere attitude to common history and responsibility for preserving the truth about World War II, the president added.
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Putin Calls to Prevent Revision of Nuremberg International Military Tribunal Verdicts
09:03 GMT 09.05.2026 (Updated: 09:26 GMT 09.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has called to stop any revision of the outcomes of the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal regarding Nazi criminals.
"It is important to firmly suppress attempts to falsify the events of World War II, to glorify Nazis and collaborators. They are accountable for unbearable suffering and the deaths of millions of civilians. Our duty is to prevent the justification of the genocide of USSR citizens and other atrocities committed by Nazi criminals. They have been unequivocally condemned by the decisions of the Nuremberg trials, which have no statute of limitations," Putin said at a ceremonial reception marking Victory Day at the Kremlin.
The architecture of a mutlipolar world should be based on UN norms, Putin said.
"I am convinced that a more just multipolar architecture that is being formed today should be based on the norms of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety, proceed from the principle of equal and indivisible security, take into account the cultural and civilizational diversity of the peoples of the planet and their right to determine their own destiny, follow the traditions and precepts of their ancestors," Putin said during a Victory Day reception in the Kremlin.
Putin added that he is glad to celebrate Victory Day in good company.
"I am sincerely glad to celebrate this holiday with friends and reliable partners," Putin said during his speech at the reception.
Russia and its partners are united by a sincere attitude to common history and responsibility for preserving the truth about World War II, the president added.