https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/new-gulf-security-architecture-taking-shape--ex-cia-analyst-1124098975.html
New Gulf Security Architecture Taking Shape — Ex-CIA Analyst
New Gulf Security Architecture Taking Shape — Ex-CIA Analyst
Sputnik International
Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson says Russia and China appear to be coordinating closely with Iran on a new security framework for the Gulf.
2026-05-09T04:55+0000
2026-05-09T04:55+0000
2026-05-09T04:55+0000
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Johnson noted that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi used the phrase “security architecture in the Gulf” after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.The old Gulf model was built around US military bases, arms sales and promises of protection, he noted. A new approach could offer regional states a more stable and secure alternative.
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russia, china, larry johnson, abbas araghchi, wang yi, vladimir putin, us-iran relations, iran-israel row
russia, china, larry johnson, abbas araghchi, wang yi, vladimir putin, us-iran relations, iran-israel row
New Gulf Security Architecture Taking Shape — Ex-CIA Analyst
Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson says Russia and China appear to be coordinating closely with Iran on a new security framework for the Gulf.
Johnson noted that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi used the phrase “security architecture in the Gulf” after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
“So I think Russia and China are working quietly behind the scenes,” Johnson said.
The old Gulf model was built around US military bases, arms sales and promises of protection, he noted.
A new approach could offer regional states a more stable and secure alternative.