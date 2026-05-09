International
LIVE: Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/new-gulf-security-architecture-taking-shape--ex-cia-analyst-1124098975.html
New Gulf Security Architecture Taking Shape — Ex-CIA Analyst
New Gulf Security Architecture Taking Shape — Ex-CIA Analyst
Sputnik International
Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson says Russia and China appear to be coordinating closely with Iran on a new security framework for the Gulf.
2026-05-09T04:55+0000
2026-05-09T04:55+0000
us-israel war on iran
russia
china
larry johnson
abbas araghchi
wang yi
vladimir putin
us-iran relations
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123842827_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_4edebd3eea9320a27fb1ca5caa4b8cff.jpg
Johnson noted that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi used the phrase “security architecture in the Gulf” after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.The old Gulf model was built around US military bases, arms sales and promises of protection, he noted. A new approach could offer regional states a more stable and secure alternative.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/trump-claims-us-destroyers-exited-hormuz-under-fire-threatens-iran-1124091796.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123842827_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_e086b74a714af2e442287b04f5e64e24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, china, larry johnson, abbas araghchi, wang yi, vladimir putin, us-iran relations, iran-israel row
russia, china, larry johnson, abbas araghchi, wang yi, vladimir putin, us-iran relations, iran-israel row

New Gulf Security Architecture Taking Shape — Ex-CIA Analyst

04:55 GMT 09.05.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
Subscribe
Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson says Russia and China appear to be coordinating closely with Iran on a new security framework for the Gulf.
Johnson noted that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi used the phrase “security architecture in the Gulf” after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
“So I think Russia and China are working quietly behind the scenes,” Johnson said.
The old Gulf model was built around US military bases, arms sales and promises of protection, he noted.

A new approach could offer regional states a more stable and secure alternative.
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Claims US Destroyers Exited Hormuz 'Under Fire,' Threatens Iran
Yesterday, 03:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала