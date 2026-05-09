https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/putin-ukrainian-conflict-may-be-coming-to-an-end-1124105522.html

Putin: Ukrainian Conflict May Be Coming to an End

Putin: Ukrainian Conflict May Be Coming to an End

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian conflict may be resolved in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested during his press conference in Moscow on May 9.

2026-05-09T18:59+0000

2026-05-09T18:59+0000

2026-05-09T19:14+0000

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"I think the matter is ​coming to an end," Putin said.V-Day CeasefireRussia immediately agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal to extend the ceasefire with Ukraine and exchange prisoners of war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."We immediately agreed to this. Moreover, in my view, it is a justified proposal, motivated by considerations of respect for our shared victory over Nazism, and clearly of a clear humanitarian nature," the Russian president told reporters, commenting on Trump's proposal.Russia reacted to Kiev's threats and the Russian Defense Ministry's earlier statement on Russia's possible response to Kiev's attempts to disrupt Victory Day celebrations was crystal clear, Putin said. Moscow did not limit itself to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense in response to Kiev's provocative statements, the Foreign Ministry also issued a note, Putin stated.Russia has no desire to worsen relations with anyone, but the response to Kiev's provocations on Victory Day could have led to exactly that, he remarked.He added that the Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet reported to him whether there were any provocations on Victory Day.Armenia's EU Bid ProspectsPutin proposed to discuss Armenia's plans to join the European Union at the next summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)."We need to think it through. Both the Armenian side and we need to think it through. I am telling you this, and I am thinking it would be entirely possible to raise this issue [Armenia's EU bid] at the next EAEU summit," Putin told reporters.Armenia's plans to join the EU require special consideration, the Russian president added. After all, the country has significant advantages within the EAEU, including in agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industries, customs and other duties, and also when it comes to migration, he also said.Therefore, Armenia should decide as soon as possible whether it wants to join the EU or remain in the EAEU, the Russian leader said."Then we would draw the appropriate conclusions and follow the path of a soft, friendly and mutually beneficial divorce," Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/russian-troops-continue-to-strictly-observe-ceasefire-1124103249.html

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