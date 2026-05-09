https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/russian-troops-continue-to-strictly-observe-ceasefire-1124103249.html

Ukraine Violates Ceasefire Almost 9,000 Times - Russian Military

Ukraine Violates Ceasefire Almost 9,000 Times - Russian Military

Sputnik International

Almost 9,000 ceasefire violations have been recorded in the special military operation zone during the declared truce, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-05-09T11:09+0000

2026-05-09T11:09+0000

2026-05-09T11:27+0000

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"A total of 8,970 ceasefire violations were recorded in the special military operation zone," the statement read.During the ceasefire, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 1,173 attacks on Russian troop positions using artillery, rocket launch systems, mortars and tanks, and 7,151 strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/russian-forces-liberate-village-of-liberate-krivaya-luka-in-dpr-1124093020.html

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