Ukraine Violates Ceasefire Almost 9,000 Times - Russian Military
11:09 GMT 09.05.2026 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 09.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Battlegroup Tsentr fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline, Russia.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 9,000 ceasefire violations have been recorded in the special military operation zone during the declared truce, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"A total of 8,970 ceasefire violations were recorded in the special military operation zone," the statement read.
During the ceasefire, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 1,173 attacks on Russian troop positions using artillery, rocket launch systems, mortars and tanks, and 7,151 strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said.
"Under these conditions, Russian troops responded to ceasefire violations in kind. They launched retaliatory strikes against multiple launch rocket system, artillery, and mortar firing positions. They also struck command posts and unmanned aerial vehicle launch sites," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
All Russian battlegroups in the special operation zone continue to strictly observe the ceasefire
Black Sea Fleet also destroyed two unmanned Ukrainian boats in the Black Sea
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has repelled eight attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day since the announcement of the truce, with Ukraine losing up to 320 soldiers
Units of the Yug battlegroup in the special military operation zone, while delivering retaliatory strikes, repelled two Ukrainian attacks
Russia's Zapad battlegroup repelled one enemy attack
Over 100 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 265 by the Vostok battlegroup, up to 60 by the Zapad battlegroup - both repelled an attack by Ukraine - over 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup