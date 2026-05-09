https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/trump-allows-possibility-of-moving-us-troops-from-germany-to-poland-1124098845.html
Trump Allows Possibility of Moving US Troops From Germany to Poland
Trump Allows Possibility of Moving US Troops From Germany to Poland
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said Washington could consider moving part of its forces from Germany to Poland if troops are withdrawn from German territory.
2026-05-09T04:50+0000
2026-05-09T04:50+0000
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“Poland would like that. We have a great relationship with Poland,” Trump told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/trump-says-us-contingent-in-germany-to-be-reduced-by-more-than-5000-troops-1124075510.html
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Trump Allows Possibility of Moving US Troops From Germany to Poland
US President Donald Trump said Washington could consider moving part of its forces from Germany to Poland if troops are withdrawn from German territory.
“Poland would like that. We have a great relationship with Poland,” Trump told reporters.