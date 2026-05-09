https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/trump-allows-possibility-of-moving-us-troops-from-germany-to-poland-1124098845.html

Trump Allows Possibility of Moving US Troops From Germany to Poland

Trump Allows Possibility of Moving US Troops From Germany to Poland

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said Washington could consider moving part of its forces from Germany to Poland if troops are withdrawn from German territory.

2026-05-09T04:50+0000

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“Poland would like that. We have a great relationship with Poland,” Trump told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/trump-says-us-contingent-in-germany-to-be-reduced-by-more-than-5000-troops-1124075510.html

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