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Trump Allows Possibility of Moving US Troops From Germany to Poland
Trump Allows Possibility of Moving US Troops From Germany to Poland
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said Washington could consider moving part of its forces from Germany to Poland if troops are withdrawn from German territory.
2026-05-09T04:50+0000
2026-05-09T04:50+0000
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“Poland would like that. We have a great relationship with Poland,” Trump told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/trump-says-us-contingent-in-germany-to-be-reduced-by-more-than-5000-troops-1124075510.html
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Trump Allows Possibility of Moving US Troops From Germany to Poland

04:50 GMT 09.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said Washington could consider moving part of its forces from Germany to Poland if troops are withdrawn from German territory.
“Poland would like that. We have a great relationship with Poland,” Trump told reporters.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2026
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Trump Says US Contingent in Germany to Be Reduced by More Than 5,000 Troops
3 May, 03:58 GMT
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