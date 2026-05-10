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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/icrc-president-condemns-strikes-on-civilian-objects-amid-us-threats-to-iran-1124108769.html
ICRC President Condemns Strikes on Civilian Objects Amid US Threats to Iran
ICRC President Condemns Strikes on Civilian Objects Amid US Threats to Iran
Sputnik International
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger on Sunday said that she opposed strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities amid US threats against Iran.
2026-05-10T16:20+0000
2026-05-10T16:20+0000
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"Any deliberate threats against civilians – in rhetoric and in action – are indefensible, inhumane and devastating for entire populations. We cannot normalize limitless war. We need to bring humanity back into the conversation on conflict. Civilians and the infrastructure they rely on to survive need to be protected," Spoljaric said in an interview with Iran's IRNA news agency, when asked about US President Donald Trump's threat to strike Iranian power plants and bridges announced in April. On Thursday, Trump threatened Iran with new strikes if Tehran does not sign a deal with the United States soon. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/us-iran-ceasefire-still-in-place--trump-1124091710.html
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ICRC President Condemns Strikes on Civilian Objects Amid US Threats to Iran

16:20 GMT 10.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger on Sunday said that she opposed strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities amid US threats against Iran.
"Any deliberate threats against civilians – in rhetoric and in action – are indefensible, inhumane and devastating for entire populations. We cannot normalize limitless war. We need to bring humanity back into the conversation on conflict. Civilians and the infrastructure they rely on to survive need to be protected," Spoljaric said in an interview with Iran's IRNA news agency, when asked about US President Donald Trump's threat to strike Iranian power plants and bridges announced in April.
On Thursday, Trump threatened Iran with new strikes if Tehran does not sign a deal with the United States soon.
President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US-Iran Ceasefire Still in Place — Trump
8 May, 03:39 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
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