https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/iran-pledges-to-open-new-battlefields-if-us-attacks-again--army-spokesman-1124107997.html
Iran Pledges to Open 'New Battlefields' if US Attacks Again – Army Spokesman
Iran Pledges to Open 'New Battlefields' if US Attacks Again – Army Spokesman
Sputnik International
Iran will scale up combat operations to new battlefields should the United States and Israel again start military aggression against Iran, Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said on Sunday.
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"If the enemy once again miscalculates and begins aggression against Iran, it will certainly face new unexpected methods [of warfare]. These methods include modern and more advanced equipment, new methods of warfare and, most importantly, new battlefields. In other words, the war will come to places that the enemy could not foresee or take into account in its plans," Akraminia was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency. During the ceasefire with the US, Iran worked to strengthen its military capabilities, update its list of targets, adapt combat training to new conditions, repair its defensive and offensive weapons, and carry out the necessary redeployment, the spokesman added. Also on Sunday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command warned the United States of retaliatory strikes on its ships and one of its regional military centers. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
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Iran Pledges to Open 'New Battlefields' if US Attacks Again – Army Spokesman
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will scale up combat operations to new battlefields should the United States and Israel again start military aggression against Iran, Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said on Sunday.
"If the enemy once again miscalculates and begins aggression against Iran, it will certainly face new unexpected methods [of warfare]. These methods include modern and more advanced equipment, new methods of warfare and, most importantly, new battlefields. In other words, the war will come to places that the enemy could not foresee or take into account in its plans," Akraminia was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
During the ceasefire with the US, Iran worked to strengthen its military capabilities, update its list of targets, adapt combat training to new conditions, repair its defensive and offensive weapons, and carry out the necessary redeployment, the spokesman added.
Also on Sunday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command warned the United States of retaliatory strikes on its ships and one of its regional military centers.
"Any aggression against Iranian oil tankers and merchant vessels will be followed by a powerful strike on one of the US centers in the region and enemy ships," the IRGC Navy said on X.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.