https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/irans-supreme-leader-announces-new-measures-in-conflict-with-us--reports-1124108410.html

Iran's Supreme Leader Announces New Measures in Conflict With US – Reports

Iran's Supreme Leader Announces New Measures in Conflict With US – Reports

Sputnik International

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has announced new measures to counter the United States and Israel during a meeting with Iranian armed forces Central Headquarters commander Ali Abdollahi, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.

2026-05-10T14:06+0000

2026-05-10T14:06+0000

2026-05-10T14:06+0000

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During the meeting, Abdollahi reportedly presented a report to Khamenei on the current state of the Iranian armed forces. This is the first official report of a meeting between the commander and the supreme leader, it added. Abdollahi pointed to the outstanding defensive and offensive readiness of the Iranian military, existence of strategic plans, weapons and equipment necessary to fight the US, the report added. At the same time, the commander reassured the supreme leader of "quick and powerful" military response to any aggression by the enemy. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/iran-pledges-to-open-new-battlefields-if-us-attacks-again--army-spokesman-1124107997.html

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