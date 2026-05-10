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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/israel-set-up-secret-base-in-iraq-to-launch-airstrikes-against-iran---reports-1124107261.html
Israel Set Up Secret Base in Iraq to Launch Airstrikes Against Iran - Reports
Israel Set Up Secret Base in Iraq to Launch Airstrikes Against Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
Israeli authorities have established a secret military base in the Iraqi desert to launch airstrikes against Iran, the Wall Street Journal claims citing sources, including US officials.
2026-05-10T09:01+0000
2026-05-10T09:01+0000
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According to sources, the Israeli army built a facility to house special forces, the base also served as a logistics hub for the Israeli Air Force. The sources claim the base was established shortly before the outbreak of military action against Iran. The publication clarifies that search and rescue teams were also stationed at the base to search for Israeli pilots who ejected from downed aircraft. One unnamed source added that Israeli Air Force special forces trained in sabotage operations in enemy territory were also stationed at the base. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the Israeli base in the Iraqi desert had nearly been uncovered in March. The newspaper noted citing unnamed Iraqi state media that a local shepherd had reported unusual military activity in the area, specifically helicopter flights, after which Iraqi forces were dispatched to inspect the military facility. Israel contained their advance with airstrikes, the publication said citing one of its sources. The newspaper does not specify the exact location of the base in Iraq. One unnamed source said that when an American F-15 fighter jet had been shot down near the Iranian city of Isfahan, Israel offered assistance, but US forces independently rescued the two pilots. Israel also carried out airstrikes to protect the operation, the Wall Street Journal added. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/irans-mosquito-fleet-turns-the-persian-gulf-into-a-nightmare-for-us-warships-1124107129.html
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Israel Set Up Secret Base in Iraq to Launch Airstrikes Against Iran - Reports

09:01 GMT 10.05.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli authorities have established a secret military base in the Iraqi desert to launch airstrikes against Iran, the Wall Street Journal claims citing sources, including US officials.
According to sources, the Israeli army built a facility to house special forces, the base also served as a logistics hub for the Israeli Air Force. The sources claim the base was established shortly before the outbreak of military action against Iran.
The publication clarifies that search and rescue teams were also stationed at the base to search for Israeli pilots who ejected from downed aircraft. One unnamed source added that Israeli Air Force special forces trained in sabotage operations in enemy territory were also stationed at the base.
Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the Israeli base in the Iraqi desert had nearly been uncovered in March. The newspaper noted citing unnamed Iraqi state media that a local shepherd had reported unusual military activity in the area, specifically helicopter flights, after which Iraqi forces were dispatched to inspect the military facility. Israel contained their advance with airstrikes, the publication said citing one of its sources.
The newspaper does not specify the exact location of the base in Iraq. One unnamed source said that when an American F-15 fighter jet had been shot down near the Iranian city of Isfahan, Israel offered assistance, but US forces independently rescued the two pilots. Israel also carried out airstrikes to protect the operation, the Wall Street Journal added.

An F-15E fighter-bomber was shot down over Iran. A search operation began on April 3; one of the two pilots was quickly found, and US President Donald Trump announced the return of the second on the night of April 5.

Navy of the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution commandos and missile boats in Great Prophet IX Maneuver in the general area of Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran’s ‘Mosquito Fleet’ Turns the Persian Gulf Into a Nightmare for US Warships
08:59 GMT
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
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