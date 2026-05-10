https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/israel-set-up-secret-base-in-iraq-to-launch-airstrikes-against-iran---reports-1124107261.html
Israel Set Up Secret Base in Iraq to Launch Airstrikes Against Iran - Reports
Israel Set Up Secret Base in Iraq to Launch Airstrikes Against Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
Israeli authorities have established a secret military base in the Iraqi desert to launch airstrikes against Iran, the Wall Street Journal claims citing sources, including US officials.
2026-05-10T09:01+0000
2026-05-10T09:01+0000
2026-05-10T09:01+0000
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According to sources, the Israeli army built a facility to house special forces, the base also served as a logistics hub for the Israeli Air Force. The sources claim the base was established shortly before the outbreak of military action against Iran. The publication clarifies that search and rescue teams were also stationed at the base to search for Israeli pilots who ejected from downed aircraft. One unnamed source added that Israeli Air Force special forces trained in sabotage operations in enemy territory were also stationed at the base. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the Israeli base in the Iraqi desert had nearly been uncovered in March. The newspaper noted citing unnamed Iraqi state media that a local shepherd had reported unusual military activity in the area, specifically helicopter flights, after which Iraqi forces were dispatched to inspect the military facility. Israel contained their advance with airstrikes, the publication said citing one of its sources. The newspaper does not specify the exact location of the base in Iraq. One unnamed source said that when an American F-15 fighter jet had been shot down near the Iranian city of Isfahan, Israel offered assistance, but US forces independently rescued the two pilots. Israel also carried out airstrikes to protect the operation, the Wall Street Journal added. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/irans-mosquito-fleet-turns-the-persian-gulf-into-a-nightmare-for-us-warships-1124107129.html
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Israel Set Up Secret Base in Iraq to Launch Airstrikes Against Iran - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli authorities have established a secret military base in the Iraqi desert to launch airstrikes against Iran, the Wall Street Journal claims citing sources, including US officials.
According to sources, the Israeli army built a facility to house special forces, the base also served as a logistics hub for the Israeli Air Force. The sources claim the base was established shortly before the outbreak of military action against Iran.
The publication clarifies that search and rescue teams were also stationed at the base to search for Israeli pilots who ejected from downed aircraft. One unnamed source added that Israeli Air Force special forces trained in sabotage operations in enemy territory were also stationed at the base.
Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the Israeli base in the Iraqi desert had nearly been uncovered in March. The newspaper noted citing unnamed Iraqi state media that a local shepherd had reported unusual military activity in the area, specifically helicopter flights, after which Iraqi forces were dispatched to inspect the military facility. Israel contained their advance with airstrikes, the publication said citing one of its sources.
The newspaper does not specify the exact location of the base in Iraq. One unnamed source said that when an American F-15 fighter jet had been shot down near the Iranian city of Isfahan, Israel offered assistance, but US forces independently rescued the two pilots. Israel also carried out airstrikes to protect the operation, the Wall Street Journal added.
An F-15E fighter-bomber was shot down over Iran. A search operation began on April 3; one of the two pilots was quickly found, and US President Donald Trump announced the return of the second on the night of April 5.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.