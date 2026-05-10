https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/russias-lavrov-says-nazism-experiencing-revival-in-europe-1124108657.html

Russia's Lavrov Says Nazism Experiencing Revival in Europe

Russia's Lavrov Says Nazism Experiencing Revival in Europe

Sputnik International

There is no doubt that Nazism is experiencing a revival in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

2026-05-10T16:16+0000

2026-05-10T16:16+0000

2026-05-10T16:16+0000

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"There is no doubt that Nazism is reviving [in Europe], that its postulates are actively and ideologically being promoted in public opinion, and in practical terms, supporting an openly Nazi regime - Europe is pushing forward with all this," Lavrov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin. Lavrov has previously warned that the ideology and practices of Nazism are re-emerging in Germany and in countries that once sided with the Nazis in the war against the Soviet Union. He added that such a trend can also be seen in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. In December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russophobia had been widespread in the Baltic states long before the start of the special military operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/resurrecting-hitler-lavrov-slams-revisionist-surge-among-eu-politicians-1124092829.html

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