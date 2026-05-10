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Russia's Lavrov Says Nazism Experiencing Revival in Europe
Russia's Lavrov Says Nazism Experiencing Revival in Europe
Sputnik International
There is no doubt that Nazism is experiencing a revival in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
2026-05-10T16:16+0000
2026-05-10T16:16+0000
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"There is no doubt that Nazism is reviving [in Europe], that its postulates are actively and ideologically being promoted in public opinion, and in practical terms, supporting an openly Nazi regime - Europe is pushing forward with all this," Lavrov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin. Lavrov has previously warned that the ideology and practices of Nazism are re-emerging in Germany and in countries that once sided with the Nazis in the war against the Soviet Union. He added that such a trend can also be seen in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. In December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russophobia had been widespread in the Baltic states long before the start of the special military operation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/resurrecting-hitler-lavrov-slams-revisionist-surge-among-eu-politicians-1124092829.html
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Russia's Lavrov Says Nazism Experiencing Revival in Europe

16:16 GMT 10.05.2026
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба Совета Федерации РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Federation Council of the Russian Federation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is no doubt that Nazism is experiencing a revival in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
"There is no doubt that Nazism is reviving [in Europe], that its postulates are actively and ideologically being promoted in public opinion, and in practical terms, supporting an openly Nazi regime - Europe is pushing forward with all this," Lavrov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Lavrov has previously warned that the ideology and practices of Nazism are re-emerging in Germany and in countries that once sided with the Nazis in the war against the Soviet Union. He added that such a trend can also be seen in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. In December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russophobia had been widespread in the Baltic states long before the start of the special military operation.
Resurrecting Hitler: Lavrov slams revisionist surge among EU politicians - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
World
Resurrecting Hitler: Lavrov Slams Revisionist Surge Among EU Politicians
8 May, 10:49 GMT
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