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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/trump-wants-to-resolve-conflict-with-iran-ready-for-military-action---us-ambassador-to-un-1124108527.html
Trump Wants to Resolve Conflict With Iran, Ready for Military Action - US Ambassador to UN
Trump Wants to Resolve Conflict With Iran, Ready for Military Action - US Ambassador to UN
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump wants to resolve the conflict with Iran diplomatically, but if that fails, he is prepared to resume... 10.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-10T14:23+0000
2026-05-10T14:23+0000
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"He is giving diplomacy every chance we possibly can before going back to hostilities, but he is absolutely prepared to do that," Waltz told the ABC broadcaster. US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said that negotiations with Iran were ongoing.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/irans-supreme-leader-announces-new-measures-in-conflict-with-us--reports-1124108410.html
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Trump Wants to Resolve Conflict With Iran, Ready for Military Action - US Ambassador to UN

14:23 GMT 10.05.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos BarriaA staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos Barria
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump wants to resolve the conflict with Iran diplomatically, but if that fails, he is prepared to resume hostilities, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said on Sunday.
"He is giving diplomacy every chance we possibly can before going back to hostilities, but he is absolutely prepared to do that," Waltz told the ABC broadcaster.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said that negotiations with Iran were ongoing.
"Those negotiations [with Iran] and that diplomacy is ongoing, so we will see what they come back with," Waltz told the ABC broadcaster.
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran's Supreme Leader Announces New Measures in Conflict With US – Reports
14:06 GMT
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
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