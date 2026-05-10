https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/trump-wants-to-resolve-conflict-with-iran-ready-for-military-action---us-ambassador-to-un-1124108527.html
Trump Wants to Resolve Conflict With Iran, Ready for Military Action - US Ambassador to UN
Trump Wants to Resolve Conflict With Iran, Ready for Military Action - US Ambassador to UN
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump wants to resolve the conflict with Iran diplomatically, but if that fails, he is prepared to resume... 10.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-10T14:23+0000
2026-05-10T14:23+0000
2026-05-10T14:23+0000
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"He is giving diplomacy every chance we possibly can before going back to hostilities, but he is absolutely prepared to do that," Waltz told the ABC broadcaster. US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said that negotiations with Iran were ongoing.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/irans-supreme-leader-announces-new-measures-in-conflict-with-us--reports-1124108410.html
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Trump Wants to Resolve Conflict With Iran, Ready for Military Action - US Ambassador to UN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump wants to resolve the conflict with Iran diplomatically, but if that fails, he is prepared to resume hostilities, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said on Sunday.
"He is giving diplomacy every chance we possibly can before going back to hostilities, but he is absolutely prepared to do that," Waltz told the ABC broadcaster.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said that negotiations with Iran were ongoing.
"Those negotiations [with Iran] and that diplomacy is ongoing, so we will see what they come back with," Waltz told the ABC broadcaster.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.