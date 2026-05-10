https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/ukraine-fires-at-russian-military-positions-676-times-in-24-hours--russian-military-1124107608.html

Ukraine Fires at Russian Military Positions 676 Times in 24 Hours – Russian Military

Ukraine Fires at Russian Military Positions 676 Times in 24 Hours – Russian Military

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian military shelled Russian troop positions 676 times in one day, carried out 6,331 drone strikes, and launched eight attacks on Russian positions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-05-10T10:02+0000

2026-05-10T10:02+0000

2026-05-10T10:02+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 676 shellings of positions of our troops using artillery guns, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks, and also carried out 6,331 strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read, adding that Ukrainian troops launched eight attacks on Russian positions.The Russian armed forces in the special operation zone continue to strictly observe the ceasefire and remain on the previously occupied positions, the ministry also said.The Russian forces responded in kind to violations of the ceasefire by Ukraine, retaliating against firing positions and hitting drone control points, the ministry added. No strikes were carried out during the ceasefire by operational and tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces and artillery of the groups of troops, it said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/russian-troops-continue-to-strictly-observe-ceasefire-1124103249.html

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