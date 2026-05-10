https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/ukraine-fires-at-russian-military-positions-676-times-in-24-hours--russian-military-1124107608.html
Ukraine Fires at Russian Military Positions 676 Times in 24 Hours – Russian Military
Ukraine Fires at Russian Military Positions 676 Times in 24 Hours – Russian Military
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian military shelled Russian troop positions 676 times in one day, carried out 6,331 drone strikes, and launched eight attacks on Russian positions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-05-10T10:02+0000
2026-05-10T10:02+0000
2026-05-10T10:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
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"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 676 shellings of positions of our troops using artillery guns, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks, and also carried out 6,331 strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read, adding that Ukrainian troops launched eight attacks on Russian positions.The Russian armed forces in the special operation zone continue to strictly observe the ceasefire and remain on the previously occupied positions, the ministry also said.The Russian forces responded in kind to violations of the ceasefire by Ukraine, retaliating against firing positions and hitting drone control points, the ministry added. No strikes were carried out during the ceasefire by operational and tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces and artillery of the groups of troops, it said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/russian-troops-continue-to-strictly-observe-ceasefire-1124103249.html
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Ukraine Fires at Russian Military Positions 676 Times in 24 Hours – Russian Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military shelled Russian troop positions 676 times in one day, carried out 6,331 drone strikes, and launched eight attacks on Russian positions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 676 shellings of positions of our troops using artillery guns, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks, and also carried out 6,331 strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read, adding that Ukrainian troops launched eight attacks on Russian positions.
The Russian armed forces in the special operation zone continue to strictly observe the ceasefire and remain on the previously occupied positions, the ministry also said.
"In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation [President Vladimir Putin], during the celebration of the 81st anniversary of the Victory, from 00.00 Moscow time on May 8 [21:00 GMT on May 7], all groups of Russian troops in the special military operation zone continue to strictly observe the ceasefire and remain on previously occupied front lines and positions," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces responded in kind to violations of the ceasefire by Ukraine, retaliating against firing positions and hitting drone control points, the ministry added. No strikes were carried out during the ceasefire by operational and tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces and artillery of the groups of troops, it said.