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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/ukraines-military-recruits-minors-to-act-as-covert-assets-1124106607.html
Ukraine’s Military Recruits Minors to Act as Covert Assets
Ukraine’s Military Recruits Minors to Act as Covert Assets
Sputnik International
Across Ukraine, especially along the front lines, Ukrainian security forces are actively pulling vulnerable youngsters into information warfare and intel gathering, Russian law enforcement sources tell Sputnik.
2026-05-10T07:40+0000
2026-05-10T07:40+0000
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So-called social and psychological assessment centers are operating hand-in-hand with the military and local communities, and once Ukrainian units enter an area, they quickly zero in on local opinion leaders and lock in contact.One of the fighters’ key tasks is to flag who’s loyal to the Ukrainian military – and who’s not – among schoolchildren and university students. Military personnel also participate actively in school lectures and youth-focused events.Beyond propaganda efforts and promoting nationalist ideas, young people are encouraged to run Telegram channels, engage in conversations with residents of liberated territories, and dig for information about the movements of Russian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/russian-troops-continue-to-strictly-observe-ceasefire-1124103249.html
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Ukraine’s Military Recruits Minors to Act as Covert Assets

07:40 GMT 10.05.2026
© AP Photo / Gregor Fischer A Ukrainian soldier is standing in front of a Marder infantry fighting vehicle at the German forces Bundeswehr training area in Munster, Germany, on Feb. 20, 2023.
 A Ukrainian soldier is standing in front of a Marder infantry fighting vehicle at the German forces Bundeswehr training area in Munster, Germany, on Feb. 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
© AP Photo / Gregor Fischer
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Across Ukraine, especially along the front lines, Ukrainian security forces are actively pulling vulnerable youngsters into information warfare and intel gathering, Russian law enforcement sources tell Sputnik.
So-called social and psychological assessment centers are operating hand-in-hand with the military and local communities, and once Ukrainian units enter an area, they quickly zero in on local opinion leaders and lock in contact.

One of the fighters’ key tasks is to flag who’s loyal to the Ukrainian military – and who’s not – among schoolchildren and university students.

Military personnel also participate actively in school lectures and youth-focused events.

Beyond propaganda efforts and promoting nationalist ideas, young people are encouraged to run Telegram channels, engage in conversations with residents of liberated territories, and dig for information about the movements of Russian troops.
Russian servicemen of the Battlegroup Tsentr fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Violates Ceasefire Almost 9,000 Times - Russian Military
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