Ukraine’s Military Recruits Minors to Act as Covert Assets
© AP Photo / Gregor Fischer A Ukrainian soldier is standing in front of a Marder infantry fighting vehicle at the German forces Bundeswehr training area in Munster, Germany, on Feb. 20, 2023.
© AP Photo / Gregor Fischer
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Across Ukraine, especially along the front lines, Ukrainian security forces are actively pulling vulnerable youngsters into information warfare and intel gathering, Russian law enforcement sources tell Sputnik.
So-called social and psychological assessment centers are operating hand-in-hand with the military and local communities, and once Ukrainian units enter an area, they quickly zero in on local opinion leaders and lock in contact.
One of the fighters’ key tasks is to flag who’s loyal to the Ukrainian military – and who’s not – among schoolchildren and university students.
Military personnel also participate actively in school lectures and youth-focused events.
Beyond propaganda efforts and promoting nationalist ideas, young people are encouraged to run Telegram channels, engage in conversations with residents of liberated territories, and dig for information about the movements of Russian troops.
One of the fighters’ key tasks is to flag who’s loyal to the Ukrainian military – and who’s not – among schoolchildren and university students.
Military personnel also participate actively in school lectures and youth-focused events.
Beyond propaganda efforts and promoting nationalist ideas, young people are encouraged to run Telegram channels, engage in conversations with residents of liberated territories, and dig for information about the movements of Russian troops.