https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/ukrainian-settlement-stalls-without-kiev-withdrawing-troops-from-donbass--kremlin-aide-1124108121.html
Ukrainian Settlement Stalls Without Kiev Withdrawing Troops From Donbass – Kremlin Aide
Ukrainian Settlement Stalls Without Kiev Withdrawing Troops From Donbass – Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian settlement will not advance even after dozens of rounds of negotiations if Ukraine does not withdraw its armed forces from Donbas region, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.
2026-05-10T12:52+0000
2026-05-10T12:52+0000
2026-05-10T12:52+0000
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Ukraine realizes it needs to pull out its troops from Donbass and that "sooner or later" they will do it anyway, Ushakov said. In this regard, the advancement in Ukraine talks will open precisely after Ukraine takes this step, yet it is the European Union that supports Ukraine in refusing to withdraw its troops, the aide said.Ukraine realizes it needs to pull out its troops from Donbas and that "sooner or later" it will do so anyway, Ushakov said. In this regard, the advancement in the Ukraine talks will open precisely after Ukraine takes this step, yet it is the European Union that supports Ukraine in refusing to withdraw its troops, he added.
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Ukrainian Settlement Stalls Without Kiev Withdrawing Troops From Donbass – Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian settlement will not advance even after dozens of rounds of negotiations if Ukraine does not withdraw its armed forces from the Donbass region, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.
Ukraine realizes it needs to pull out its troops from Donbass and that "sooner or later" they will do it anyway, Ushakov said. In this regard, the advancement in Ukraine talks will open precisely after Ukraine takes this step, yet it is the European Union that supports Ukraine in refusing to withdraw its troops, the aide said.
Ukraine realizes it needs to pull out its troops from Donbas and that "sooner or later" it will do so anyway, Ushakov said. In this regard, the advancement in the Ukraine talks will open precisely after Ukraine takes this step, yet it is the European Union that supports Ukraine in refusing to withdraw its troops, he added.
"So far, with the support of the Europeans, they [Ukrainian leadership] refuse to take this reasonable step. At least they refuse even to begin discussing this step," Ushakov said.