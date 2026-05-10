https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/ukrainian-settlement-stalls-without-kiev-withdrawing-troops-from-donbass--kremlin-aide-1124108121.html

Ukrainian Settlement Stalls Without Kiev Withdrawing Troops From Donbass – Kremlin Aide

Ukrainian Settlement Stalls Without Kiev Withdrawing Troops From Donbass – Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian settlement will not advance even after dozens of rounds of negotiations if Ukraine does not withdraw its armed forces from Donbas region, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.

2026-05-10T12:52+0000

2026-05-10T12:52+0000

2026-05-10T12:52+0000

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Ukraine realizes it needs to pull out its troops from Donbass and that "sooner or later" they will do it anyway, Ushakov said. In this regard, the advancement in Ukraine talks will open precisely after Ukraine takes this step, yet it is the European Union that supports Ukraine in refusing to withdraw its troops, the aide said.Ukraine realizes it needs to pull out its troops from Donbas and that "sooner or later" it will do so anyway, Ushakov said. In this regard, the advancement in the Ukraine talks will open precisely after Ukraine takes this step, yet it is the European Union that supports Ukraine in refusing to withdraw its troops, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/trump-admits-zelensky-complicating-ukrainian-settlement-deal-1123826155.html

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yury ushakov, ukraine, russia, donbass