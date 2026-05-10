https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/us-will-destroy-anyone-who-approaches-irans-enriched-uranium-trump-1124108908.html

US Will Destroy Anyone Who Approaches Iran's Enriched Uranium - Trump

US Will Destroy Anyone Who Approaches Iran's Enriched Uranium - Trump

Sputnik International

The United States will destroy anyone who approaches Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles, US President Donald Trump said.

2026-05-10T19:00+0000

2026-05-10T19:00+0000

2026-05-10T19:01+0000

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"We have that very well surveilled.. If anybody got near the place, we will know about it and we will blow them up," Trump said in an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-says-iran-deal-would-involve-transfer-of-highly-enriched-uranium-to-us-1124085240.html

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