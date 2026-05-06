https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-says-iran-deal-would-involve-transfer-of-highly-enriched-uranium-to-us-1124085240.html
Trump Says Iran Deal Would Involve Transfer of Highly Enriched Uranium to US
Trump Says Iran Deal Would Involve Transfer of Highly Enriched Uranium to US
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a deal with Iran would involve the transfer of its highly enriched uranium to the United States.
2026-05-06T15:28+0000
2026-05-06T15:28+0000
2026-05-06T15:28+0000
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"It goes to the United States," Trump said in an interview with PBS News when asked whether the agreement would include Iran exporting its highly enriched uranium to the US.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/russias-rosatom-ready-to-transfer-enriched-uranium-from-iran--ceo-1124009171.html
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donald trump, us, iran, uranium, enriched uranium, iran nuclear deal
Trump Says Iran Deal Would Involve Transfer of Highly Enriched Uranium to US
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a deal with Iran would involve the transfer of its highly enriched uranium to the United States.
"It goes to the United States," Trump said in an interview with PBS News when asked whether the agreement would include Iran exporting its highly enriched uranium
to the US.