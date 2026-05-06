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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-says-iran-deal-would-involve-transfer-of-highly-enriched-uranium-to-us-1124085240.html
Trump Says Iran Deal Would Involve Transfer of Highly Enriched Uranium to US
Trump Says Iran Deal Would Involve Transfer of Highly Enriched Uranium to US
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a deal with Iran would involve the transfer of its highly enriched uranium to the United States.
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"It goes to the United States," Trump said in an interview with PBS News when asked whether the agreement would include Iran exporting its highly enriched uranium to the US.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/russias-rosatom-ready-to-transfer-enriched-uranium-from-iran--ceo-1124009171.html
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donald trump, us, iran, uranium, enriched uranium, iran nuclear deal

Trump Says Iran Deal Would Involve Transfer of Highly Enriched Uranium to US

15:28 GMT 06.05.2026
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Natanz, Iran.
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Natanz, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a deal with Iran would involve the transfer of its highly enriched uranium to the United States.
"It goes to the United States," Trump said in an interview with PBS News when asked whether the agreement would include Iran exporting its highly enriched uranium to the US.
A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
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Russia's Rosatom Ready to Transfer Enriched Uranium From Iran – CEO
18 April, 14:28 GMT
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