https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-says-iran-deal-would-involve-transfer-of-highly-enriched-uranium-to-us-1124085240.html

Trump Says Iran Deal Would Involve Transfer of Highly Enriched Uranium to US

Trump Says Iran Deal Would Involve Transfer of Highly Enriched Uranium to US

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a deal with Iran would involve the transfer of its highly enriched uranium to the United States.

2026-05-06T15:28+0000

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2026-05-06T15:28+0000

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"It goes to the United States," Trump said in an interview with PBS News when asked whether the agreement would include Iran exporting its highly enriched uranium to the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/russias-rosatom-ready-to-transfer-enriched-uranium-from-iran--ceo-1124009171.html

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