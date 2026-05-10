https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/witkoff-kushner-may-come-to-russia-soon---kremlin-aide-1124108277.html

Witkoff, Kushner May Come to Russia Soon - Kremlin Aide

Witkoff, Kushner May Come to Russia Soon - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may come to Russia soon enough, and the dialogue with them will continue, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.

2026-05-10T13:07+0000

2026-05-10T13:07+0000

2026-05-10T13:07+0000

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"Sooner or later, I think soon enough, our permanent colleagues Steve Witkoff and Kushner will come to Moscow, and we will continue our dialogue with them," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.Earlier, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Kremlin in late 2025 and January 2026, where the US representatives held talks on the US peace plan for Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/ukrainian-settlement-stalls-without-kiev-withdrawing-troops-from-donbass--kremlin-aide-1124108121.html

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