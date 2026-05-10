https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/witkoff-kushner-may-come-to-russia-soon---kremlin-aide-1124108277.html
Witkoff, Kushner May Come to Russia Soon - Kremlin Aide
Witkoff, Kushner May Come to Russia Soon - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may come to Russia soon enough, and the dialogue with them will continue, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.
2026-05-10T13:07+0000
2026-05-10T13:07+0000
2026-05-10T13:07+0000
world
steve witkoff
jared kushner
yury ushakov
russia
moscow
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0e/1123633373_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7a83cdb10cd343bf2223bdbb267fafde.jpg
"Sooner or later, I think soon enough, our permanent colleagues Steve Witkoff and Kushner will come to Moscow, and we will continue our dialogue with them," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.Earlier, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Kremlin in late 2025 and January 2026, where the US representatives held talks on the US peace plan for Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/ukrainian-settlement-stalls-without-kiev-withdrawing-troops-from-donbass--kremlin-aide-1124108121.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0e/1123633373_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22d0f756d89856f5b14b186785b8c700.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
steve witkoff, jared kushner, yury ushakov, russia, moscow, kremlin
steve witkoff, jared kushner, yury ushakov, russia, moscow, kremlin
Witkoff, Kushner May Come to Russia Soon - Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may come to Russia soon enough, and the dialogue with them will continue, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.
"Sooner or later, I think soon enough, our permanent colleagues Steve Witkoff and Kushner will come to Moscow, and we will continue our dialogue with them," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Earlier, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Kremlin in late 2025 and January 2026, where the US representatives held talks on the US peace plan for Ukraine.