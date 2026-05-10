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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/witkoff-kushner-may-come-to-russia-soon---kremlin-aide-1124108277.html
Witkoff, Kushner May Come to Russia Soon - Kremlin Aide
Witkoff, Kushner May Come to Russia Soon - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may come to Russia soon enough, and the dialogue with them will continue, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.
2026-05-10T13:07+0000
2026-05-10T13:07+0000
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"Sooner or later, I think soon enough, our permanent colleagues Steve Witkoff and Kushner will come to Moscow, and we will continue our dialogue with them," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.Earlier, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Kremlin in late 2025 and January 2026, where the US representatives held talks on the US peace plan for Ukraine.
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Witkoff, Kushner May Come to Russia Soon - Kremlin Aide

13:07 GMT 10.05.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankUS Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff (left) and US Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner
US Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff (left) and US Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may come to Russia soon enough, and the dialogue with them will continue, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.
"Sooner or later, I think soon enough, our permanent colleagues Steve Witkoff and Kushner will come to Moscow, and we will continue our dialogue with them," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Earlier, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Kremlin in late 2025 and January 2026, where the US representatives held talks on the US peace plan for Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO - Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff wait before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
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