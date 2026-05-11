https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-launches-tianzhou-10-cargo-spacecraft-to-tiangong-orbital-station-1124109526.html

China Launches Tianzhou-10 Cargo Spacecraft to Tiangong Orbital Station

China Launches Tianzhou-10 Cargo Spacecraft to Tiangong Orbital Station

Sputnik International

China launched the Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft to the Tiangong orbital station on Monday, the China Manned Space Agency announced.

2026-05-11T03:55+0000

2026-05-11T03:55+0000

2026-05-11T04:45+0000

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"The Chang Zheng 7 Y11 launch vehicle carrying the Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft lifted off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center at 8:14 a.m. Beijing time [00:14 GMT] on May 11. Approximately 10 minutes later, Tianzhou-10 successfully separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit," the agency said in a statement. The launch was deemed a success. The spacecraft, which carries a spacesuit for extravehicular activity (EVA), consumables for the astronauts' stay in orbit, fuel, and experimental equipment, will then dock with the Tiangong orbital station. This launch marks the 641st for the Chang Zheng ("Long March") series launch vehicle and the 39th for the Tiangong orbital station project. China began construction of the Tiangong national orbital station on April 29, 2021, when the Tianhe core module was successfully launched into orbit. Assembly of the station's primary configuration was completed on November 3, 2022. The basic configuration of the T-shaped Tiangong station now consists of the Tianhe core module and the two laboratory modules, Wentian and Mengtian, docked to it. The three modules together weigh approximately 69 tonnes. The station's total living space is approximately 110 cubic meters, and it can accommodate three cosmonauts at a time or six people during crew rotations. The station's designed operational life is 15 years, ending in 2038.

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china, science & tech, wenchang, beijing, space, space race, spacecraft, tiangong space station