US Views China as 'Formidable Rival' in Space
US Views China as ‘Formidable Rival’ in Space
Sputnik International
The United States considers China a "formidable rival" in space, whom it faces for the first time since the end of the Cold War, acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy said on Monday.
"The stakes could not be higher. For the first time since the Cold War, the U.S. faces a formidable rival in space. China is advancing plans for a lunar base," Duffy wrote in an article for Fox News. He pointed out that the US must not hesitate and cannot allow Beijing to "seize" military advantage in space, a development that would trigger "far-reaching implications for security and global leadership." Duffy highlighted the importance of changing NASA’s course. He emphasized the need to focus on exploration and review bloated missions. He also said that the agency should work on the growing commercial space sector. "NASA must be leaner, smarter and more mission-focused. Bloated bureaucracy, inefficiencies in contract procurement and a culture of overcaution have consistently grounded NASA missions," Duffy said. He also warned that some projects, including the Space Launch System and Mars Sample Return, have consumed massive resources with repeated delays. Duffy emphasized that the time for studies and re-studies is over. Last week, Duffy said that the United States is leading in space and will do everything to complete the Mars Sample Return program ahead of any other country, including China.
16:30 GMT 15.09.2025
China's Long March-5 Y8 heavy-lift rocket carrying the Chang'e-6 lunar probe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States considers China a "formidable rival" in space, whom it faces for the first time since the end of the Cold War, acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy said on Monday.
"The stakes could not be higher. For the first time since the Cold War, the U.S. faces a formidable rival in space. China is advancing plans for a lunar base," Duffy wrote in an article for Fox News.
He pointed out that the US must not hesitate and cannot allow Beijing to "seize" military advantage in space, a development that would trigger "far-reaching implications for security and global leadership."
"America can’t afford to let that happen," the space chief stated.
Duffy highlighted the importance of changing NASA’s course. He emphasized the need to focus on exploration and review bloated missions. He also said that the agency should work on the growing commercial space sector.
"NASA must be leaner, smarter and more mission-focused. Bloated bureaucracy, inefficiencies in contract procurement and a culture of overcaution have consistently grounded NASA missions," Duffy said.
He also warned that some projects, including the Space Launch System and Mars Sample Return, have consumed massive resources with repeated delays.
Duffy emphasized that the time for studies and re-studies is over.
"If we want to beat China to the Moon, we must move beyond bureaucratic box-checking. America no longer has the luxury of wasting time. If the technology is ready, launch it. If the innovation works, trust it," he added.
Last week, Duffy said that the United States is leading in space and will do everything to complete the Mars Sample Return program ahead of any other country, including China.
