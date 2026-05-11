https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-ready-to-strengthen-cooperation-with-russia-in-various-spheres-1124111209.html
China Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Russia in Various Spheres
China Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Russia in Various Spheres
Sputnik International
China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Russia in various areas and contribute to construction of a more equitable system of global governance, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.
2026-05-11T09:15+0000
2026-05-11T09:15+0000
2026-05-11T09:15+0000
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"China is willing to continue to uphold the spirit of unwavering good-neighborliness, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, continuously strengthen cooperation in various fields, and promote the construction of a more equitable and rational global governance system," Guo told a briefing. Chinese-Russian relations have maintained solid, in an ever-changing world, Guo also said. "In recent years, under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese-Russian relations have maintained a high level of development, bringing significant stability to a world full of change and uncertainty," the spokesman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/russia-and-china-expand-global-clout-as-us-loses-ground--expert-1124048158.html
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China Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Russia in Various Spheres
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Russia in various areas and contribute to the construction of a more equitable system of global governance, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.
"China is willing to continue to uphold the spirit of unwavering good-neighborliness, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, continuously strengthen cooperation in various fields, and promote the construction of a more equitable and rational global governance system," Guo told a briefing.
Chinese-Russian relations have maintained solid, in an ever-changing world, Guo also said.
"In recent years, under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese-Russian relations have maintained a high level of development, bringing significant stability to a world full of change and uncertainty," the spokesman said.