https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-us-will-discuss-bilateral-relations-global-peace-during-trumps-visit--1124111084.html

China, US Will Discuss Bilateral Relations, Global Peace During Trump's Visit

China, US Will Discuss Bilateral Relations, Global Peace During Trump's Visit

Sputnik International

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will discuss bilateral relations, as well as issues of global peace and development during the US leader's visit to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

2026-05-11T08:54+0000

2026-05-11T08:54+0000

2026-05-11T08:54+0000

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"Chinese President Xi Jinping will have an in-depth exchange of views with US President Donald Trump on important issues related to China-US relations, as well as world peace and development," Guo told a briefing. China is ready to expand cooperation and resolve disagreements with the US, bringing more stability and certainty to the world together, the spokesman added. Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

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