https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/extending-us-permit-to-purchase-russian-oil-means-end-of-support-for-ukraine---reports-1124112519.html

Extending US Permit to Purchase Russian Oil Means End of Support for Ukraine - Reports

Extending US Permit to Purchase Russian Oil Means End of Support for Ukraine - Reports

Sputnik International

The prolongation by the US waiver for Russian oil indicates that Ukraine can no longer count on Washington's support, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing Ukrainian officials.

2026-05-11T15:32+0000

2026-05-11T15:32+0000

2026-05-11T15:32+0000

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In late April, a Ukrainian delegation visited Washington to ask the US authorities not to extend the permit, and they were told that there were no plans to extend it, the officials said. At the same time, when the newspaper sent a request to the White House, they responded that US President Donald Trump remains optimistic about reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/us-extended-license-for-sales-of-russian-oil-after-g20-meeting--energy-secretary-1124012358.html

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