https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/extending-us-permit-to-purchase-russian-oil-means-end-of-support-for-ukraine---reports-1124112519.html
Extending US Permit to Purchase Russian Oil Means End of Support for Ukraine - Reports
Extending US Permit to Purchase Russian Oil Means End of Support for Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
The prolongation by the US waiver for Russian oil indicates that Ukraine can no longer count on Washington's support, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing Ukrainian officials.
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In late April, a Ukrainian delegation visited Washington to ask the US authorities not to extend the permit, and they were told that there were no plans to extend it, the officials said. At the same time, when the newspaper sent a request to the White House, they responded that US President Donald Trump remains optimistic about reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/us-extended-license-for-sales-of-russian-oil-after-g20-meeting--energy-secretary-1124012358.html
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Extending US Permit to Purchase Russian Oil Means End of Support for Ukraine - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The prolongation by the US waiver for Russian oil indicates that Ukraine can no longer count on Washington's support, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing Ukrainian officials.
In late April, a Ukrainian delegation visited Washington to ask the US authorities not to extend the permit, and they were told that there were no plans to extend it, the officials said.
At the same time, when the newspaper sent a request to the White House, they responded that US President Donald Trump remains optimistic about reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
On April 25, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that the United States is not going to extend waivers for Russian and Iranian oil and petroleum products. On April 17, the US Treasury issued a general license for sales of Russian oil loaded onto ships as of April 17 through May 16.