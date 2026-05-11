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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/fresh-strikes-on-iran-aimed-at-forcing-deal-on-us-terms--expert-1124109990.html
Fresh Strikes on Iran Aimed at Forcing Deal on US Terms — Expert
Fresh Strikes on Iran Aimed at Forcing Deal on US Terms — Expert
Sputnik International
The US administration is pursuing one goal — to pressure Iran into concluding a deal favorable to the United States more quickly, Farhad Ibragimov, a political analyst specializing in the Middle East tells Sputnik.
2026-05-11T07:40+0000
2026-05-11T07:40+0000
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That explains the latest series of US attacks on Iran, says the expert.However, in his opinion, the prospects for a lasting peace agreement remain slim.US President Donald Trump, who will pay state visit to China from May 13-15, had hoped that by May everything on the Middle East track would already be resolved in his favor, “allowing him to engage with China from a position of strength,” Ibragimov speculates.The US and Iran traded strikes and attacks on May 7–8, Iran accused the US military of violating the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker moving from Iran’s coastal waters toward the Strait of Hormuz.Iran’s Armed Forces immediately responded by striking US military vessels in the eastern Strait of Hormuz and south of Chabahar, reportedly inflicting significant damage.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/trump-wants-to-resolve-conflict-with-iran-ready-for-military-action---us-ambassador-to-un-1124108527.html
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Fresh Strikes on Iran Aimed at Forcing Deal on US Terms — Expert

07:40 GMT 11.05.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026.
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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The US administration is pursuing one goal — to pressure Iran into concluding a deal favorable to the United States more quickly, Farhad Ibragimov, a political analyst specializing in the Middle East tells Sputnik.
That explains the latest series of US attacks on Iran, says the expert.

However, in his opinion, the prospects for a lasting peace agreement remain slim.
“I do not believe this will happen. In reality, the chances of signing any meaningful agreements look extremely uncertain. Even if a peace agreement is signed, it is likely to be violated after some time,” he notes.
US President Donald Trump, who will pay state visit to China from May 13-15, had hoped that by May everything on the Middle East track would already be resolved in his favor, “allowing him to engage with China from a position of strength,” Ibragimov speculates.

The US and Iran traded strikes and attacks on May 7–8, Iran accused the US military of violating the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker moving from Iran’s coastal waters toward the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Armed Forces immediately responded by striking US military vessels in the eastern Strait of Hormuz and south of Chabahar, reportedly inflicting significant damage.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
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