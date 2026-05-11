Iran Is Not Criminal, But Fighter Against Criminals - Iranian Foreign Ministry
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US is the biggest threat to peace in the world, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"This rhetoric does not change the fact that the US has placed itself in the position of the biggest threat to international peace and security," Baghaei said.
Other Statements
Iran maintains constant communication with China as one of its strategic partners and an influential country in the UN Security Council
China is well aware of our positions and knows that the imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran is not just a temporary issue but part of a global process aimed at increasing unilateral pressure by the United States, which undermines international norms
Security and stability in the West Asia region, especially in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, are as important to China as they are to Iran
Strait of Hormuz was open until February 28, and the problem lies in the aggressive actions of the US and Israel. Iran will fight when necessary and, when it deems it appropriate, will use diplomatic means to protect the rights of the Iranian people
Regional players must ensure regional security. Security based on the presence of foreign forces in the region only increases instability and in no way brings stability to our region