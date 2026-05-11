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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/iran-is-not-criminal-but-fighter-against-criminals---iranian-foreign-ministry-1124110626.html
Iran Is Not Criminal, But Fighter Against Criminals - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Iran Is Not Criminal, But Fighter Against Criminals - Iranian Foreign Ministry
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US is the biggest threat to peace in the world, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
2026-05-11T08:15+0000
2026-05-11T08:15+0000
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"This rhetoric does not change the fact that the US has placed itself in the position of the biggest threat to international peace and security," Baghaei said. Other Statements
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/irans-supreme-leader-announces-new-measures-in-conflict-with-us--reports-1124108410.html
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Iran Is Not Criminal, But Fighter Against Criminals - Iranian Foreign Ministry

08:15 GMT 11.05.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Blondinrikard Fröberg / Iranian flag
Iranian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Blondinrikard Fröberg /
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US is the biggest threat to peace in the world, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"This rhetoric does not change the fact that the US has placed itself in the position of the biggest threat to international peace and security," Baghaei said.

Other Statements

Iran maintains constant communication with China as one of its strategic partners and an influential country in the UN Security Council
China is well aware of our positions and knows that the imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran is not just a temporary issue but part of a global process aimed at increasing unilateral pressure by the United States, which undermines international norms
Security and stability in the West Asia region, especially in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, are as important to China as they are to Iran
Strait of Hormuz was open until February 28, and the problem lies in the aggressive actions of the US and Israel. Iran will fight when necessary and, when it deems it appropriate, will use diplomatic means to protect the rights of the Iranian people
Regional players must ensure regional security. Security based on the presence of foreign forces in the region only increases instability and in no way brings stability to our region
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran's Supreme Leader Announces New Measures in Conflict With US – Reports
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