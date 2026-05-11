Iran maintains constant communication with China as one of its strategic partners and an influential country in the UN Security Council Iran maintains constant communication with China as one of its strategic partners and an influential country in the UN Security Council

China is well aware of our positions and knows that the imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran is not just a temporary issue but part of a global process aimed at increasing unilateral pressure by the United States, which undermines international norms China is well aware of our positions and knows that the imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran is not just a temporary issue but part of a global process aimed at increasing unilateral pressure by the United States, which undermines international norms

Security and stability in the West Asia region, especially in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, are as important to China as they are to Iran Security and stability in the West Asia region, especially in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, are as important to China as they are to Iran

Strait of Hormuz was open until February 28, and the problem lies in the aggressive actions of the US and Israel. Iran will fight when necessary and, when it deems it appropriate, will use diplomatic means to protect the rights of the Iranian people Strait of Hormuz was open until February 28, and the problem lies in the aggressive actions of the US and Israel. Iran will fight when necessary and, when it deems it appropriate, will use diplomatic means to protect the rights of the Iranian people