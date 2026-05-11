https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/iran-ready-to-discuss-nuclear-issue-with-us-when-time-comes---foreign-ministry-1124110964.html

Iran Ready to Discuss Nuclear Issue With US When Time Comes - Foreign Ministry

Iran Ready to Discuss Nuclear Issue With US When Time Comes - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Iran does not rule out holding talks with the United States on the nuclear issue in the future and is ready to discuss it when the time comes, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

2026-05-11T08:52+0000

2026-05-11T08:52+0000

2026-05-11T08:52+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106605/13/1066051307_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f0d1593852f43224c62428f28d5d3c6.jpg

"At the current stage, our attention is focused on ending the war. What decisions will be made later on the nuclear issue, Iranian nuclear materials and issues related to uranium enrichment, and what options we will consider are all issues that we will definitely discuss when the time comes," Baghaei told a briefing. Iran's response to the US peace proposal includes clauses on lifting the US blockade and unfreezing Iranian assets, Baghaei also said.On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/iran-is-not-criminal-but-fighter-against-criminals---iranian-foreign-ministry-1124110626.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, us