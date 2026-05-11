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Iran Ready to Discuss Nuclear Issue With US When Time Comes - Foreign Ministry
Iran Ready to Discuss Nuclear Issue With US When Time Comes - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran does not rule out holding talks with the United States on the nuclear issue in the future and is ready to discuss it when the time comes, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
2026-05-11T08:52+0000
2026-05-11T08:52+0000
2026-05-11T08:52+0000
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"At the current stage, our attention is focused on ending the war. What decisions will be made later on the nuclear issue, Iranian nuclear materials and issues related to uranium enrichment, and what options we will consider are all issues that we will definitely discuss when the time comes," Baghaei told a briefing. Iran's response to the US peace proposal includes clauses on lifting the US blockade and unfreezing Iranian assets, Baghaei also said.On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
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Iran Ready to Discuss Nuclear Issue With US When Time Comes - Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran does not rule out holding talks with the United States on the nuclear issue in the future and is ready to discuss it when the time comes, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"At the current stage, our attention is focused on ending the war. What decisions will be made later on the nuclear issue, Iranian nuclear materials and issues related to uranium enrichment, and what options we will consider are all issues that we will definitely discuss when the time comes," Baghaei told a briefing.
Iran's response to the US peace proposal includes clauses on lifting the US blockade and unfreezing Iranian assets, Baghaei also said.
"Our demands are legitimate. Demands to stop the war, end the blockade and piracy, and unfreeze Iran's assets, which are unfairly frozen in banks due to US pressure. Ensuring the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and establishing security in the region and Lebanon were also among Iran's demands," Baghaei told a briefing.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."