https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/no-military-solution-to-cuba-following-us-threats---un-secretary-general-1124111862.html
No Military Solution to Cuba Following US Threats - UN Secretary General
No Military Solution to Cuba Following US Threats - UN Secretary General
Sputnik International
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday amid threats from the United States against Cuba that there is no military solution to the situation surrounding the island.
2026-05-11T13:38+0000
2026-05-11T13:38+0000
2026-05-11T13:38+0000
world
us
cuba
antonio guterres
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105175399_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40d89b9d64b39e642df9acc5824c8f94.jpg
US President Donald Trump said the US would deal with Cuba on Sunday. CNN reported later that US military reconnaissance flights near the island's coast had increased significantly since February. But his comments prompted a response from Guterres."We believe that there is no solution, no military solution, that can be thought for Cuba," the UN chief told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/cuba-will-further-defend-sovereignty-at-all-costs-despite-us-energy-blockade---official-1123903895.html
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105175399_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf62185785860e5f6f824c2e149e176.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, cuba, antonio guterres, the united nations (un)
us, cuba, antonio guterres, the united nations (un)
No Military Solution to Cuba Following US Threats - UN Secretary General
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that there is no military solution to the situation surrounding Cuba amid threats from the United States.
US President Donald Trump said the US would deal with Cuba on Sunday. CNN reported later that US military reconnaissance flights near the island's coast had increased significantly since February.
But his comments prompted a response from Guterres.
"We believe that there is no solution, no military solution, that can be thought for Cuba," the UN chief told reporters.