https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/no-military-solution-to-cuba-following-us-threats---un-secretary-general-1124111862.html

No Military Solution to Cuba Following US Threats - UN Secretary General

No Military Solution to Cuba Following US Threats - UN Secretary General

Sputnik International

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday amid threats from the United States against Cuba that there is no military solution to the situation surrounding the island.

2026-05-11T13:38+0000

2026-05-11T13:38+0000

2026-05-11T13:38+0000

world

us

cuba

antonio guterres

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105175399_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40d89b9d64b39e642df9acc5824c8f94.jpg

US President Donald Trump said the US would deal with Cuba on Sunday. CNN reported later that US military reconnaissance flights near the island's coast had increased significantly since February. But his comments prompted a response from Guterres."We believe that there is no solution, no military solution, that can be thought for Cuba," the UN chief told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/cuba-will-further-defend-sovereignty-at-all-costs-despite-us-energy-blockade---official-1123903895.html

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, cuba, antonio guterres, the united nations (un)