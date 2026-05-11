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No Military Solution to Cuba Following US Threats - UN Secretary General
No Military Solution to Cuba Following US Threats - UN Secretary General
Sputnik International
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday amid threats from the United States against Cuba that there is no military solution to the situation surrounding the island.
2026-05-11T13:38+0000
2026-05-11T13:38+0000
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US President Donald Trump said the US would deal with Cuba on Sunday. CNN reported later that US military reconnaissance flights near the island's coast had increased significantly since February. But his comments prompted a response from Guterres."We believe that there is no solution, no military solution, that can be thought for Cuba," the UN chief told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/cuba-will-further-defend-sovereignty-at-all-costs-despite-us-energy-blockade---official-1123903895.html
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No Military Solution to Cuba Following US Threats - UN Secretary General

13:38 GMT 11.05.2026
© AP Photo / Achmad IbrahimUnited Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 14, 2022.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
© AP Photo / Achmad Ibrahim
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UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that there is no military solution to the situation surrounding Cuba amid threats from the United States.
US President Donald Trump said the US would deal with Cuba on Sunday. CNN reported later that US military reconnaissance flights near the island's coast had increased significantly since February.
But his comments prompted a response from Guterres.
"We believe that there is no solution, no military solution, that can be thought for Cuba," the UN chief told reporters.
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