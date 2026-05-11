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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/putins-invitation-for-trump-to-visit-moscow-is-still-on-table-1124112212.html
Putin’s Invitation for Trump to Visit Moscow Is Still on Table
Putin’s Invitation for Trump to Visit Moscow Is Still on Table
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to his American counterpart Donald Trump to visit Moscow remains valid, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.
2026-05-11T14:49+0000
2026-05-11T14:57+0000
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"Yes, of course. I have no doubt that the President of Russia will be glad to welcome his counterpart in Moscow," Peskov said. On Russia EU TalksRussia has received no response from the European Union regarding its proposal to appoint former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a key negotiator for talks between Russia and the EU, Peskov said.
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Putin’s Invitation for Trump to Visit Moscow Is Still on Table

14:49 GMT 11.05.2026 (Updated: 14:57 GMT 11.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonПрезидент Дональд Трамп приветствует президента России Владимира Путина, Аляска
Президент Дональд Трамп приветствует президента России Владимира Путина, Аляска - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to his American counterpart Donald Trump to visit Moscow remains valid, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Yes, of course. I have no doubt that the President of Russia will be glad to welcome his counterpart in Moscow," Peskov said.

On Russia EU Talks

Russia has received no response from the European Union regarding its proposal to appoint former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a key negotiator for talks between Russia and the EU, Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week he personally preferred that Schroeder represent the EU in the talks, but added that Europeans should choose a negotiator they trust, someone who had not made offensive remarks about Russia. Putin's remarks generated a "storm of debates" in Europe, Peskov said.

"No. Putin was asked who would be preferable to him, and he said Schroeder because he knows this politician well, who is now retired," Peskov said, when asked about whether Moscow had received Europe's response.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
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