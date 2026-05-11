https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/putins-invitation-for-trump-to-visit-moscow-is-still-on-table-1124112212.html
Putin’s Invitation for Trump to Visit Moscow Is Still on Table
Putin’s Invitation for Trump to Visit Moscow Is Still on Table
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to his American counterpart Donald Trump to visit Moscow remains valid, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.
2026-05-11T14:49+0000
2026-05-11T14:49+0000
2026-05-11T14:57+0000
world
russia
us
vladimir putin
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122623881_0:50:2254:1318_1920x0_80_0_0_ca2bbad30b695ca9e99e186625f0f782.jpg
"Yes, of course. I have no doubt that the President of Russia will be glad to welcome his counterpart in Moscow," Peskov said. On Russia EU TalksRussia has received no response from the European Union regarding its proposal to appoint former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a key negotiator for talks between Russia and the EU, Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/putin-ready-to-negotiate-with-everyone-eu-initiated-curtailment-of-relations---kremlin-1124093206.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122623881_142:0:2145:1502_1920x0_80_0_0_38f459792611df5c0f2ed1b51f038dee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, us, vladimir putin, donald trump
russia, us, vladimir putin, donald trump
Putin’s Invitation for Trump to Visit Moscow Is Still on Table
14:49 GMT 11.05.2026 (Updated: 14:57 GMT 11.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to his American counterpart Donald Trump to visit Moscow remains valid, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Yes, of course. I have no doubt that the President of Russia will be glad to welcome his counterpart in Moscow," Peskov said.
Russia has received no response from the European Union regarding its proposal to appoint former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a key negotiator for talks between Russia and the EU, Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week he personally preferred that Schroeder represent the EU in the talks, but added that Europeans should choose a negotiator they trust, someone who had not made offensive remarks about Russia. Putin's remarks generated a "storm of debates" in Europe, Peskov said.
"No. Putin was asked who would be preferable to him, and he said Schroeder because he knows this politician well, who is now retired," Peskov said, when asked about whether Moscow had received Europe's response.