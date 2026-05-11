https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/putins-invitation-for-trump-to-visit-moscow-is-still-on-table-1124112212.html

Putin’s Invitation for Trump to Visit Moscow Is Still on Table

Putin’s Invitation for Trump to Visit Moscow Is Still on Table

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to his American counterpart Donald Trump to visit Moscow remains valid, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

2026-05-11T14:49+0000

2026-05-11T14:49+0000

2026-05-11T14:57+0000

world

russia

us

vladimir putin

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122623881_0:50:2254:1318_1920x0_80_0_0_ca2bbad30b695ca9e99e186625f0f782.jpg

"Yes, of course. I have no doubt that the President of Russia will be glad to welcome his counterpart in Moscow," Peskov said. On Russia EU TalksRussia has received no response from the European Union regarding its proposal to appoint former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a key negotiator for talks between Russia and the EU, Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/putin-ready-to-negotiate-with-everyone-eu-initiated-curtailment-of-relations---kremlin-1124093206.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, vladimir putin, donald trump