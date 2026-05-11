https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-calls-irans-response-to-us-proposal-to-end-conflict-unacceptable-1124109655.html
Trump Calls Iran's Response to US Proposal to End Conflict Unacceptable
Trump Calls Iran's Response to US Proposal to End Conflict Unacceptable
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Sunday called Iran's response to the US proposal to end the conflict completely unacceptable.
2026-05-11T03:19+0000
2026-05-11T03:19+0000
2026-05-11T04:50+0000
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Earlier on Sunday, the ISNA news agency reported that Iran's response to the US proposal focused on ending the war and ensuring maritime security in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.According to Al Mayadeen's diplomatic sources, the Tehran's response, delivered via Pakistan, includes:Iran has proposed reciprocal steps to test Washington's seriousness in fulfilling its commitments.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/trump-wants-to-resolve-conflict-with-iran-ready-for-military-action---us-ambassador-to-un-1124108527.html
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Trump Calls Iran's Response to US Proposal to End Conflict Unacceptable
03:19 GMT 11.05.2026 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 11.05.2026)
US President Donald Trump on Sunday called Iran's response to the US proposal to end the conflict completely unacceptable.
"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I do not like it — totally unacceptable!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier on Sunday, the ISNA news agency reported that Iran's response to the US proposal focused on ending the war and ensuring maritime security in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Al Mayadeen's diplomatic sources, the Tehran's response, delivered via Pakistan, includes:
End the US naval blockade and allow oil exports;
Ceasefire in Lebanon (Iran's red line);
End of war immediately upon agreement;
Lift all US sanctions and unfreeze Iranian assets;
Remove OFAC restrictions on Iranian oil sales;
Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz;
30‑day post‑war talks to finalize details.
Iran has proposed reciprocal steps to test Washington's seriousness in fulfilling its commitments.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.