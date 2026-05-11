International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-calls-irans-response-to-us-proposal-to-end-conflict-unacceptable-1124109655.html
Trump Calls Iran's Response to US Proposal to End Conflict Unacceptable
Trump Calls Iran's Response to US Proposal to End Conflict Unacceptable
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Sunday called Iran's response to the US proposal to end the conflict completely unacceptable.
2026-05-11T03:19+0000
2026-05-11T04:50+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
iran
middle east
tehran
strait of hormuz
truth social
isna
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123829952_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b6b7e5a76969fe9dcfe8d33dbbebe076.jpg
Earlier on Sunday, the ISNA news agency reported that Iran's response to the US proposal focused on ending the war and ensuring maritime security in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.According to Al Mayadeen's diplomatic sources, the Tehran's response, delivered via Pakistan, includes:Iran has proposed reciprocal steps to test Washington's seriousness in fulfilling its commitments.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/trump-wants-to-resolve-conflict-with-iran-ready-for-military-action---us-ambassador-to-un-1124108527.html
iran
tehran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123829952_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d076c7695eb47d4debecb92552f8a1cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, iran, middle east, tehran, strait of hormuz, truth social, isna, us-iran relations
donald trump, iran, middle east, tehran, strait of hormuz, truth social, isna, us-iran relations

Trump Calls Iran's Response to US Proposal to End Conflict Unacceptable

03:19 GMT 11.05.2026 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 11.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump on Sunday called Iran's response to the US proposal to end the conflict completely unacceptable.
"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I do not like it — totally unacceptable!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier on Sunday, the ISNA news agency reported that Iran's response to the US proposal focused on ending the war and ensuring maritime security in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Al Mayadeen's diplomatic sources, the Tehran's response, delivered via Pakistan, includes:
End the US naval blockade and allow oil exports;
Ceasefire in Lebanon (Iran's red line);
End of war immediately upon agreement;
Lift all US sanctions and unfreeze Iranian assets;
Remove OFAC restrictions on Iranian oil sales;
Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz;
30‑day post‑war talks to finalize details.
Iran has proposed reciprocal steps to test Washington's seriousness in fulfilling its commitments.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Wants to Resolve Conflict With Iran, Ready for Military Action - US Ambassador to UN
Yesterday, 14:23 GMT
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала