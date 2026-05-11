https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-says-diplomatic-resolution-of-conflict-with-iran-is-still-very-possible-1124112804.html
Trump Says Diplomatic Resolution of Conflict With Iran is Still 'Very Possible'
Trump Says Diplomatic Resolution of Conflict With Iran is Still 'Very Possible'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that a diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Iran is still "very possible."
2026-05-11T16:21+0000
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"I think it's very possible," Trump told reporters when asked whether he still believes a diplomatic solution is achievable or whether only military options remain.Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran is "unbelievably weak," adding that it is the weakest it has been so far.He added that there is only a 1% chance the ceasefire will hold.Trump said that in the latest letter sent by Iran to the United States, Tehran did not commit to not developing or building nuclear weapons.
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Trump Says Diplomatic Resolution of Conflict With Iran is Still 'Very Possible'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that a diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Iran is still "very possible."
"I think it's very possible," Trump told reporters when asked whether he still believes a diplomatic solution is achievable or whether only military options remain.
Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran is "unbelievably weak," adding that it is the weakest it has been so far.
"[Ceasefire] is unbelievably weak ... I would call it the weakest right now," Trump told reporters when asked about the situation.
He added that there is only a 1% chance the ceasefire will hold.
Trump said that in the latest letter sent by Iran to the United States, Tehran did not commit to not developing or building nuclear weapons.
"They did two days ago. They said, 'You're going to have to take it [enriched uranium]'. We were going to go with them, but they changed their mind because they didn't put it in the paper," Trump said from the White House. "We get that they guarantee no nuclear weapons for a very long period of time and a couple of other minor things, but they just can't get there. So they agree with us, and then they take it back."