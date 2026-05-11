https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-says-diplomatic-resolution-of-conflict-with-iran-is-still-very-possible-1124112804.html

Trump Says Diplomatic Resolution of Conflict With Iran is Still 'Very Possible'

Trump Says Diplomatic Resolution of Conflict With Iran is Still 'Very Possible'

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that a diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Iran is still "very possible."

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"I think it's very possible," Trump told reporters when asked whether he still believes a diplomatic solution is achievable or whether only military options remain.Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran is "unbelievably weak," adding that it is the weakest it has been so far.He added that there is only a 1% chance the ceasefire will hold.Trump said that in the latest letter sent by Iran to the United States, Tehran did not commit to not developing or building nuclear weapons.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-says-will-deal-with-current-iranian-leadership-until-they-make-deal-1124112389.html

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