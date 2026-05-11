Trump Says Will 'Deal With' Current Iranian Leadership Until 'They Make Deal'
15:28 GMT 11.05.2026 (Updated: 16:10 GMT 11.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will "deal with" the current Iranian leadership until the peace deal is reached.
"I will deal with them until they make a deal," Trump told Fox News, when asked if he could deal with the current leadership in Iran, or if there needs to be another round of "regime change."
Trump added that Iranian negotiators told him that the United States would need to remove "nuclear dust" from destroyed Iranian facilities, since Iran allegedly lacks the technology to do so.
The escalation has nearly halted traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the delivery of oil and liquefied natural gas from Persian Gulf countries to global markets, driving up fuel prices.
On May 3, Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On May 5, Trump said he decided to pause the operation for a short period of time to see whether the peace deal with Iran can be achieved.
Trump also said that the ceasefire with Iran is "unbelievably weak," adding that it is the weakest it has been so far.
"[Ceasefire] is unbelievably weak ... I would call it the weakest right now," Trump told reporters when asked about the situation.
He added that there is only a 1% chance the ceasefire will hold.
Trump said that in the latest letter sent by Iran to the United States, Tehran did not commit to not developing or building nuclear weapons.
"They did two days ago. They said, 'You're going to have to take it [enriched uranium]'. We were going to go with them, but they changed their mind because they didn't put it in the paper," Trump said from the White House. "We get that they guarantee no nuclear weapons for a very long period of time and a couple of other minor things, but they just can't get there. So they agree with us, and then they take it back."
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."