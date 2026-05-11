https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-says-will-deal-with-current-iranian-leadership-until-they-make-deal-1124112389.html

Trump Says Will 'Deal With' Current Iranian Leadership Until 'They Make Deal'

Trump Says Will 'Deal With' Current Iranian Leadership Until 'They Make Deal'

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will "deal with" the current Iranian leadership until the peace deal is reached.

2026-05-11T15:28+0000

2026-05-11T15:28+0000

2026-05-11T16:10+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

us

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_0:19:3071:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_317f4af0a420e614b2f65dc9d7dea996.jpg

"I will deal with them until they make a deal," Trump told Fox News, when asked if he could deal with the current leadership in Iran, or if there needs to be another round of "regime change." Trump added that Iranian negotiators told him that the United States would need to remove "nuclear dust" from destroyed Iranian facilities, since Iran allegedly lacks the technology to do so. The escalation has nearly halted traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the delivery of oil and liquefied natural gas from Persian Gulf countries to global markets, driving up fuel prices. On May 3, Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On May 5, Trump said he decided to pause the operation for a short period of time to see whether the peace deal with Iran can be achieved.Trump also said that the ceasefire with Iran is "unbelievably weak," adding that it is the weakest it has been so far.He added that there is only a 1% chance the ceasefire will hold.Trump said that in the latest letter sent by Iran to the United States, Tehran did not commit to not developing or building nuclear weapons.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/iran-ready-to-discuss-nuclear-issue-with-us-when-time-comes---foreign-ministry-1124110964.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, us, donald trump