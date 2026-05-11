Ukrainian Forces Violate Ceasefire 23,802 Times
10:32 GMT 11.05.2026 (Updated: 10:54 GMT 11.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire with Russia 23,802 times, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The Russian army in the special military operation zone continues to strictly observe the ceasefire, the ministry said. Despite the declared truce, Ukrainian armed formations launched drone strikes and artillery fire at Russian troop positions, according to the ministry's statement.
"During the ceasefire period in the special military operation zone, a total of 23,802 ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side were recorded," the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces continue to strictly observe the ceasefire and remain on the previously occupied positions, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
"In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Russia [President Vladimir Putin], during the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory, from 00:00 [Moscow time] on May 8 [21:00 GMT on May 7], all groups of Russian troops in the special military operation zone continue to strictly observe the ceasefire and remain on previously occupied front lines and positions," the ministry said.
Ukrainian forces made 12 attack attempts and carried out 767 shellings of Russian positions using multiple rocket launchers, artillery guns, and mortars. They also conducted 6,905 drone strikes
Russian armed forces have responded in a mirror manner to Ukrainian actions, returning fire on multiple rocket launcher, artillery, and mortar positions, and striking command posts and drone launch sites
Ukraine lost over 320 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 305 Ukraine's soldiers were eliminated by the Tsentr battlegroup, 90 soldiers by the Sever battlegroup, over 90 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 70 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup