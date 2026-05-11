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- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/us-spending-on-war-against-iran-tops-77-bln-1124111322.html
US Spending on War Against Iran Tops $77 Bln
US Spending on War Against Iran Tops $77 Bln
Sputnik International
The cost of the US military operation against Iran continues to grow and has already exceeded $77 billion by the 71st day of the operation, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker portal.
2026-05-11T09:14+0000
2026-05-11T09:14+0000
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The resource updates data in real time and calculates the funds needed to maintain personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. The calculation methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress, which stated that the first six days cost $11.3 billion, with costs expected to reach $1 billion per day thereafter. In late April, Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Jules Hurst told lawmakers at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee that US costs of the conflict with Iran were approximately $25 billion. However, the very next day, US media cited informed sources as saying that the stated amount did not include the cost of restoring American military facilities and replacing damaged equipment. According to media reports, the actual costs were almost twice as high. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. On April 8, Washington and Tehran declared a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. The ceasefire was extended.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/us-operation-against-iran-costs-washington-100bln---iranian-foreign-minister-1124071757.html
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US Spending on War Against Iran Tops $77 Bln

09:14 GMT 11.05.2026
© AP Photo / Qassim Abdul-ZahraUS Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of an Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad Air Base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, 13 January 2020. Ain al-Asad Air Base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
US Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of an Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad Air Base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, 13 January 2020. Ain al-Asad Air Base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
© AP Photo / Qassim Abdul-Zahra
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The cost of the US military operation against Iran continues to grow and has already exceeded $77 billion by the 71st day of the operation, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker portal.
The resource updates data in real time and calculates the funds needed to maintain personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. The calculation methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress, which stated that the first six days cost $11.3 billion, with costs expected to reach $1 billion per day thereafter.
In late April, Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Jules Hurst told lawmakers at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee that US costs of the conflict with Iran were approximately $25 billion. However, the very next day, US media cited informed sources as saying that the stated amount did not include the cost of restoring American military facilities and replacing damaged equipment. According to media reports, the actual costs were almost twice as high.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. On April 8, Washington and Tehran declared a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. The ceasefire was extended.
Emergency personnel and other people gather at the site of a damaged synagogue, following what Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said was a U.S.-Israeli projectile, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on April 7, 2026. I - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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1 May, 12:43 GMT
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