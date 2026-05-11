https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/us-spending-on-war-against-iran-tops-77-bln-1124111322.html

US Spending on War Against Iran Tops $77 Bln

US Spending on War Against Iran Tops $77 Bln

Sputnik International

The cost of the US military operation against Iran continues to grow and has already exceeded $77 billion by the 71st day of the operation, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker portal.

2026-05-11T09:14+0000

2026-05-11T09:14+0000

2026-05-11T09:14+0000

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The resource updates data in real time and calculates the funds needed to maintain personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. The calculation methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress, which stated that the first six days cost $11.3 billion, with costs expected to reach $1 billion per day thereafter. In late April, Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Jules Hurst told lawmakers at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee that US costs of the conflict with Iran were approximately $25 billion. However, the very next day, US media cited informed sources as saying that the stated amount did not include the cost of restoring American military facilities and replacing damaged equipment. According to media reports, the actual costs were almost twice as high. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. On April 8, Washington and Tehran declared a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. The ceasefire was extended.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/us-operation-against-iran-costs-washington-100bln---iranian-foreign-minister-1124071757.html

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