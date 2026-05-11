https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/war-in-middle-east-could-unleash-300b-oil-spending-spree-1124110101.html

War in Middle East Could Unleash $300B Oil Spending Spree

War in Middle East Could Unleash $300B Oil Spending Spree

Sputnik International

The Middle East conflict may accelerate global oil production investment, Dmitry Kasatkin, managing partner at Kasatkin Consulting, tells Sputnik.

2026-05-11T07:44+0000

2026-05-11T07:44+0000

2026-05-11T07:44+0000

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But the impact on oilfield services will be mixed, he clarifies, “not simply growth driven by higher prices and increased investment.”In the short term, the war on Iran disrupts regional operations—raising risks for workers, supply deliveries, insurance, and logistics. However, over the medium term, higher oil prices will likely encourage energy companies to spend more on drilling, maintenance, and production upgrades.Most of the added investment—about $185 billion—will go to the Persian Gulf, the expert speculates, though other oil-producing regions could also benefit. Quick-payoff projects like US shale drilling, well touch-ups, hydraulic fracturing, and downhole equipment likely stand to gain the most.Yet higher demand doesn’t guarantee fatter profits. Contractors may see revenues rise, but costs for equipment, fuel, insurance, and debt could eat into their margins, says the pundit, adding that pressure on the oilfield services sector could slow production growth by 2026.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/iraq-can-restore-oil-exports-in-one-week-after-strait-of-hormuz-reopens---oil-ministry-1124075940.html

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