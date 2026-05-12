https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/diplomat-warns-eu-plotting-to-sow-discord-between-russia-and-central-asia-1124114785.html

Diplomat Warns EU Plotting to Sow Discord Between Russia and Central Asia

Diplomat Warns EU Plotting to Sow Discord Between Russia and Central Asia

Sputnik International

The EU is morphing into an aggressive and "non-negotiable" player when it comes to the Central Asian region, Alexander Sternik, Director of the Third CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told a Valdai Club conference.

2026-05-12T09:42+0000

2026-05-12T09:42+0000

2026-05-12T09:42+0000

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Sternik stressed that the West has been persistently trying to drive a wedge between Russia and its immediate neighbors in the region.The Moscow-based Valdai International Discussion Club is a forum and think tank founded in 2004 for global policymakers and experts to discuss international relations and pressing world issues.

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