https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/diplomat-warns-eu-plotting-to-sow-discord-between-russia-and-central-asia-1124114785.html
Diplomat Warns EU Plotting to Sow Discord Between Russia and Central Asia
Diplomat Warns EU Plotting to Sow Discord Between Russia and Central Asia
Sputnik International
The EU is morphing into an aggressive and "non-negotiable" player when it comes to the Central Asian region, Alexander Sternik, Director of the Third CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told a Valdai Club conference.
2026-05-12T09:42+0000
2026-05-12T09:42+0000
2026-05-12T09:42+0000
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Sternik stressed that the West has been persistently trying to drive a wedge between Russia and its immediate neighbors in the region.The Moscow-based Valdai International Discussion Club is a forum and think tank founded in 2004 for global policymakers and experts to discuss international relations and pressing world issues.
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Diplomat Warns EU Plotting to Sow Discord Between Russia and Central Asia
The EU is morphing into an aggressive and "non-negotiable" player when it comes to the Central Asian region, Alexander Sternik, Director of the Third CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told a Valdai Club conference.
Sternik stressed that the West has been persistently trying to drive a wedge between Russia and its immediate neighbors in the region.
“The goal of such actions is simple: not only to isolate Russia, but also to cover the EU’s own economic deficits at the expense of the resources of Central Asian countries,” Sternik concluded.
The Moscow-based Valdai International Discussion Club is a forum and think tank founded in 2004 for global policymakers and experts to discuss international relations and pressing world issues.