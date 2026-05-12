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Diplomat Warns EU Plotting to Sow Discord Between Russia and Central Asia
Diplomat Warns EU Plotting to Sow Discord Between Russia and Central Asia
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The EU is morphing into an aggressive and "non-negotiable" player when it comes to the Central Asian region, Alexander Sternik, Director of the Third CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told a Valdai Club conference.
2026-05-12T09:42+0000
2026-05-12T09:42+0000
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Sternik stressed that the West has been persistently trying to drive a wedge between Russia and its immediate neighbors in the region.The Moscow-based Valdai International Discussion Club is a forum and think tank founded in 2004 for global policymakers and experts to discuss international relations and pressing world issues.
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Diplomat Warns EU Plotting to Sow Discord Between Russia and Central Asia

09:42 GMT 12.05.2026
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The EU is morphing into an aggressive and "non-negotiable" player when it comes to the Central Asian region, Alexander Sternik, Director of the Third CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told a Valdai Club conference.
Sternik stressed that the West has been persistently trying to drive a wedge between Russia and its immediate neighbors in the region.
“The goal of such actions is simple: not only to isolate Russia, but also to cover the EU’s own economic deficits at the expense of the resources of Central Asian countries,” Sternik concluded.
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The Moscow-based Valdai International Discussion Club is a forum and think tank founded in 2004 for global policymakers and experts to discuss international relations and pressing world issues.
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