https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/impending-energy-crisis-will-make-negotiations-with-russia-inevitable---russias-dmitriev-1124114551.html
Impending Energy Crisis Will Make Negotiations With Russia Inevitable - Russia's Dmitriev
Impending Energy Crisis Will Make Negotiations With Russia Inevitable - Russia's Dmitriev
Sputnik International
The impending energy crisis that will soon hit the European Union and the United Kingdom will make negotiations between Europe and Russia inevitable, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Tuesday.
2026-05-12T08:59+0000
2026-05-12T08:59+0000
2026-05-12T08:59+0000
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"Finnish President [Alexander] Stubb believes that 'American policy toward Russia and Ukraine isn't in Europe's interests’ and 'it's time to start talking to Russia.' The upcoming energy crisis tsunami starting to overwhelm the EU and UK will make it inevitable," Dmitriev wrote on X. Stubb said on Monday that if US policy on Russia and Ukraine is not in Europe's interests, then Europe needs to engage directly with Russia.
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russia, kirill dmitriev, united kingdom (uk), ukraine, russian direct investment fund (rdif), european union (eu), energy, crisis
russia, kirill dmitriev, united kingdom (uk), ukraine, russian direct investment fund (rdif), european union (eu), energy, crisis
Impending Energy Crisis Will Make Negotiations With Russia Inevitable - Russia's Dmitriev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The impending energy crisis that will soon hit the European Union and the United Kingdom will make negotiations between Europe and Russia inevitable, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Tuesday.
"Finnish President [Alexander] Stubb believes that 'American policy toward Russia and Ukraine isn't in Europe's interests’ and 'it's time to start talking to Russia.' The upcoming energy crisis tsunami starting to overwhelm the EU and UK will make it inevitable," Dmitriev wrote on X.
Stubb said on Monday that if US policy on Russia and Ukraine
is not in Europe's interests, then Europe needs to engage directly with Russia.