International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/iranian-parliament-says-tehrans-14-point-plan-for-resolving-conflict-has-no-alternative-1124113033.html
Iranian Parliament Says Tehran’s 14-Point Plan for Resolving Conflict Has No Alternative
Iranian Parliament Says Tehran’s 14-Point Plan for Resolving Conflict Has No Alternative
Sputnik International
Iran's 14-point plan for resolving the Middle East conflict has no alternative, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.
2026-05-12T03:14+0000
2026-05-12T03:44+0000
us-israel war on iran
middle east
mohammad bagher ghalibaf
donald trump
strait of hormuz
iranian foreign ministry
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122147203_0:228:2832:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_f3968221b6ecccdf3386bbcb122d5512.jpg
"There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another," Ghalibaf said on X on Monday. He also noted that the longer the United States delays, the more American taxpayers will have to pay. In early May, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Tehran had received a response from the US regarding the Islamic Republic's new 14-point peace plan proposal. The Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday that the plan included provisions for lifting sanctions, establishing full Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, and unfreezing Iranian assets abroad. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump called Iran's response to the US proposal to end the conflict completely unacceptable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-calls-irans-response-to-us-proposal-to-end-conflict-unacceptable-1124109655.html
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122147203_51:0:2782:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_867ba32ed3c81a10d40f18c055964086.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, donald trump, strait of hormuz, iranian foreign ministry, us-iran relations
middle east, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, donald trump, strait of hormuz, iranian foreign ministry, us-iran relations

Iranian Parliament Says Tehran’s 14-Point Plan for Resolving Conflict Has No Alternative

03:14 GMT 12.05.2026 (Updated: 03:44 GMT 12.05.2026)
© Photo hosting agency brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankMohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
© Photo hosting agency brics-russia2024.ru
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Iran's 14-point plan for resolving the Middle East conflict has no alternative, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.
"There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another," Ghalibaf said on X on Monday.
He also noted that the longer the United States delays, the more American taxpayers will have to pay.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Calls Iran's Response to US Proposal to End Conflict Unacceptable
Yesterday, 03:19 GMT
In early May, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Tehran had received a response from the US regarding the Islamic Republic's new 14-point peace plan proposal. The Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday that the plan included provisions for lifting sanctions, establishing full Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, and unfreezing Iranian assets abroad.
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump called Iran's response to the US proposal to end the conflict completely unacceptable.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала