https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/iranian-parliament-says-tehrans-14-point-plan-for-resolving-conflict-has-no-alternative-1124113033.html

Iranian Parliament Says Tehran’s 14-Point Plan for Resolving Conflict Has No Alternative

Iranian Parliament Says Tehran’s 14-Point Plan for Resolving Conflict Has No Alternative

Sputnik International

Iran's 14-point plan for resolving the Middle East conflict has no alternative, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

2026-05-12T03:14+0000

2026-05-12T03:14+0000

2026-05-12T03:44+0000

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"There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another," Ghalibaf said on X on Monday. He also noted that the longer the United States delays, the more American taxpayers will have to pay. In early May, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Tehran had received a response from the US regarding the Islamic Republic's new 14-point peace plan proposal. The Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday that the plan included provisions for lifting sanctions, establishing full Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, and unfreezing Iranian assets abroad. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump called Iran's response to the US proposal to end the conflict completely unacceptable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-calls-irans-response-to-us-proposal-to-end-conflict-unacceptable-1124109655.html

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middle east, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, donald trump, strait of hormuz, iranian foreign ministry, us-iran relations