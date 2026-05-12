https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/trump-says-will-have-long-talk-with-xi-looks-forward-to-meeting-thinks-itll-be-great-1124117941.html

Trump Says Will Have 'Long Talk' With Xi, Looks Forward to Meeting, Thinks It'll Be Great

Trump Says Will Have 'Long Talk' With Xi, Looks Forward to Meeting, Thinks It'll Be Great

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is going to have an extensive conversation about Iran with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit to China.

2026-05-12T18:42+0000

2026-05-12T18:42+0000

2026-05-12T18:43+0000

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"Well, I think number one, we're going to have a long talk about it," Trump told reporters when asked about his message to Xi on Iran.He said that the United States will only make "a good deal" with Iran.Trump stated that both he and the Chinese president look forward to their meeting.The US expects a visit from the Chinese president towards the end of the year, he noted.On Ukraine ConflictTrump also said that he would make every effort to resolve the Ukraine conflict.He did not rule out the possibility of his visit to Russia later this year.On Oil PricesTrump mentioned that he will do everything necessary for global oil price stability when asked about the Russian oil waiver.On CubaHe commented on the situation around Cuba, after previously claiming that the Cuban government had requested the United States for help.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-us-will-discuss-bilateral-relations-global-peace-during-trumps-visit--1124111084.html

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