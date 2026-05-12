Trump Says Will Have 'Long Talk' With Xi, Looks Forward to Meeting, Thinks It'll Be Great
18:42 GMT 12.05.2026 (Updated: 18:43 GMT 12.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Luis M. AlvarezPresident Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, en route to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
© AP Photo / Luis M. Alvarez
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is going to have an extensive conversation about Iran with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit to China.
"Well, I think number one, we're going to have a long talk about it," Trump told reporters when asked about his message to Xi on Iran.
He said that the United States will only make "a good deal" with Iran.
Trump stated that both he and the Chinese president look forward to their meeting.
"It's going to be great," Trump added.
The US expects a visit from the Chinese president towards the end of the year, he noted.
On Ukraine Conflict
Trump also said that he would make every effort to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
"That war is getting closer. Believe it or not, it's getting closer, and we think we're going to end up getting a settlement between Russia and [Ukraine]," Trump added.
He did not rule out the possibility of his visit to Russia later this year.
On Oil Prices
Trump mentioned that he will do everything necessary for global oil price stability when asked about the Russian oil waiver.
"As soon as this war [Iran] is over, which will not be long, you're going to see oil prices drop," Trump told reporters. "You have hundreds of ships that are loaded up with oil that want to come out. As soon as they come out, we're going to have a gusher of oil."
On Cuba
He commented on the situation around Cuba, after previously claiming that the Cuban government had requested the United States for help.
"They're not doing well. Cuba is not doing well. It's a failed nation, and we'll be talking about Cuba at the right time," Trump told reporters.
Yesterday, 08:54 GMT