https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/ukraine-conflict-could-end-at-any-moment-if-kiev-makes-necessary-decision---kremlin-1124115210.html

Ukraine Conflict Could End 'at Any Moment' if Kiev Makes Necessary Decision - Kremlin

Ukraine Conflict Could End 'at Any Moment' if Kiev Makes Necessary Decision - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia's special military operation can stop at any moment if Kiev makes the necessary decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-05-12T09:56+0000

2026-05-12T09:56+0000

2026-05-12T09:56+0000

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"It [the special operation] can stop at any moment, as soon as the Kiev takes , and Zelenskyy takes responsibility and makes the necessary decision, which decisions need to be made is well known in Kiev," Peskov told reporters. The humanitarian truce in the special military operation zone has ended, and the special operation continues, Peskov added.Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a truce was from 00.00 Moscow time on May 8 until the beginning of May 10. However, on May 8, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia had agreed to US President Donald Trump's initiative for a truce with Ukraine on May 9-11 and a prisoner exchange with Kiev during that period.Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is open to contacts on Ukraine and welcomes the mediation efforts of the United States, Peskov said.On May 9, Putin said, commenting on the conflict, that the matter was coming to an end.Developments on the settlement in Ukraine suggest that the conflict is close to its completion, but there are no specifics yet, the official said, noting that to put an end to negotiations on Ukraine, it is necessary to do a lot of homework.A possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky should finalize the negotiation process on Ukraine, only then will it make sense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Putin has already said he would be ready to meet with Zelensky at any time in Moscow for talks, as well as in any other place."But it makes sense to meet at any other place only if the process is fully finalized," Peskov told reporters.Putin is closely involved in economic issues, Kremlin spokesman spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.In an interview with the Vedomosti newspaper, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the Russian economy is projected to grow at 0.4% in 2026, and growth is expected to recover from 1.4% in 2027 to 2.4% in 2029 in subsequent years."The president is very closely involved in economic issues. He holds regular meetings with the cabinet of ministers," Peskov told reporters.The Russian government is taking necessary measures to maintain stability of the national economy, the official said, adding that it is hardly worth making some personnel decisions in Russia amid falling levels of economy around the world.Thanks to the measures of the government, it is possible to speak with confidence about macroeconomic stability in the country, the official added."But thanks to the measures that our government is taking, we can confidently talk about macroeconomic stability and long-term plans to increase the economic growth rate from year to year, albeit modestly," Peskov said.Putin will hold a meeting on economic issues this week, Peskov said, adding that the Russian President will make a speech there.Vladimir Putin's visit to China are in the final stages, Peskov said.Moscow and Beijing attach the utmost importance to Putin's upcoming visit to China, Peskov said."The visit is expected to be intense in terms of its contents," Peskov told reporters.Moscow and Beijing will announce dates of Putin's visit to China simultaneously, Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-ready-to-strengthen-cooperation-with-russia-in-various-spheres-1124111209.html

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ukraine, russia, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, kiev, kremlin, special operation, china