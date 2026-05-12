https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/us-national-intelligence-investigating-over-120-us-funded-biolabs-abroad--1124125582.html

US National Intelligence Investigating Over 120 US-Funded Biolabs Abroad

US National Intelligence Investigating Over 120 US-Funded Biolabs Abroad

Sputnik International

DNI Tulsi Gabbard has announced that her office is reviewing more than 120 biological laboratories funded by US taxpayers abroad, focusing on those potentially involved in risky gain-of-function research.

2026-05-12T12:27+0000

2026-05-12T12:27+0000

2026-05-14T12:35+0000

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joe biden

us

tulsi gabbard

ukraine

european union (eu)

us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)

biolab

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These labs are located in over 30 countries, with more than 40 in Ukraine. Officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) warned that these labs could "be at risk of compromise" due to the ongoing war.“We aim to identify the locations of these labs, the pathogens they house, and the research they are conducting to stop dangerous gain-of-function studies that pose a threat to the health of the American people and the global community,” Gabbard stated.“The COVID-19 pandemic showed the devastating global impact that research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can cause.”In 2022, Biden's DNI Avril Haines reassured the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees that Ukraine’s biolabs were solely for biodefense and public health purposes and that the US "does not assess that Ukraine is pursuing biological or nuclear weapons."Interestingly, mentioning biolabs in Ukraine often gets people in the EU labeled as conspiracy theorists and sanctioned for spreading Russian disinformation, while the US quietly launches official investigations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/after-positioning-military-biolabs-around-the-globe-us-officials-urge-biodefense-buildup-1118314833.html

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Sputnik International

joe biden, us, tulsi gabbard, ukraine, european union (eu), us office of the director of national intellidence (odni), biolab