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US National Intelligence Investigating Over 120 US-Funded Biolabs Abroad
US National Intelligence Investigating Over 120 US-Funded Biolabs Abroad
Sputnik International
DNI Tulsi Gabbard has announced that her office is reviewing more than 120 biological laboratories funded by US taxpayers abroad, focusing on those potentially involved in risky gain-of-function research.
2026-05-12T12:27+0000
2026-05-14T12:35+0000
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These labs are located in over 30 countries, with more than 40 in Ukraine. Officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) warned that these labs could "be at risk of compromise" due to the ongoing war.“We aim to identify the locations of these labs, the pathogens they house, and the research they are conducting to stop dangerous gain-of-function studies that pose a threat to the health of the American people and the global community,” Gabbard stated.“The COVID-19 pandemic showed the devastating global impact that research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can cause.”In 2022, Biden's DNI Avril Haines reassured the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees that Ukraine’s biolabs were solely for biodefense and public health purposes and that the US "does not assess that Ukraine is pursuing biological or nuclear weapons."Interestingly, mentioning biolabs in Ukraine often gets people in the EU labeled as conspiracy theorists and sanctioned for spreading Russian disinformation, while the US quietly launches official investigations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/after-positioning-military-biolabs-around-the-globe-us-officials-urge-biodefense-buildup-1118314833.html
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US National Intelligence Investigating Over 120 US-Funded Biolabs Abroad

12:27 GMT 12.05.2026 (Updated: 12:35 GMT 14.05.2026)
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DNI Tulsi Gabbard has announced that her office is reviewing more than 120 biological laboratories funded by US taxpayers abroad, focusing on those potentially involved in risky gain-of-function research.
These labs are located in over 30 countries, with more than 40 in Ukraine.
Officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) warned that these labs could "be at risk of compromise" due to the ongoing war.
“We aim to identify the locations of these labs, the pathogens they house, and the research they are conducting to stop dangerous gain-of-function studies that pose a threat to the health of the American people and the global community,” Gabbard stated.
“The COVID-19 pandemic showed the devastating global impact that research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can cause.”
“Yet, despite these clear dangers, politicians, so-called health experts like Dr. Fauci, and members of the Biden administration's national security team misled the public about the existence of these US-funded biolabs and threatened those who tried to expose the truth.”
In 2022, Biden's DNI Avril Haines reassured the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees that Ukraine’s biolabs were solely for biodefense and public health purposes and that the US "does not assess that Ukraine is pursuing biological or nuclear weapons."
Interestingly, mentioning biolabs in Ukraine often gets people in the EU labeled as conspiracy theorists and sanctioned for spreading Russian disinformation, while the US quietly launches official investigations.
A member of the US Army Technical Escort Unit (TSU) demonstrates a hazmat suit as they show some of their response capabilities to chemical and biologicial operations in support of the US Department of Defense, federal, state, and local agencies 12 November 2002 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2024
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