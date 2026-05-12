https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/us-to-investigate-its-biolabs-abroad-including-in-ukraine---reports-1124115899.html

US to Investigate Its Biolabs Abroad, Including in Ukraine - Reports

US to Investigate Its Biolabs Abroad, Including in Ukraine - Reports

Sputnik International

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will conduct an investigation into more than 120 US-funded biological laboratories located abroad, including in Ukraine, the New York Post reported.

2026-05-12T12:56+0000

2026-05-12T12:56+0000

2026-05-12T12:56+0000

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Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard told the New York Post on Monday that her team was going "to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain and what 'research' is being conducted to end dangerous gain-of-function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and the world." Foreign biolabs are located in more than 30 countries, and over 40 of the facilities under investigation are in Ukraine, the report said, citing Office of the DNI officials. Despite obvious dangers of such activities, officials in the administration of former US President Joe Biden "lied to the American people about the existence of these US-funded and supported biolabs and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth," Gabbard's statement read, as quoted by the New York Post. In 2022, the Biden administration denied claims by Moscow and Beijing about the presence of US-owned or US-operated "chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine," the report also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/russia-calls-out-us-over-ukraine-biolabs-and-demands-more-than-empty-words-1122056259.html

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