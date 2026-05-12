https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/us-treasury-sanctions-12-individuals-entities-over-alleged-role-in-iran-china-oil-trade-1124113322.html

US Treasury Sanctions 12 Individuals, Entities Over Alleged Role in Iran-China Oil Trade

US Treasury Sanctions 12 Individuals, Entities Over Alleged Role in Iran-China Oil Trade

Sputnik International

The US Department of the Treasury on Monday slapped sanctions on 12 individuals and entities over their alleged role in facilitating the oil trade between Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and China.

2026-05-12T03:56+0000

2026-05-12T03:56+0000

2026-05-12T03:51+0000

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"The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating 12 individuals and entities for their roles enabling the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) sale and shipment of Iranian oil to the People’s Republic of China," the department said in a press release. Out of the sanctioned, three are Iranian nationals, being the chief of IRGC Shahid Purja’fari Oil Headquarters, the latter's financial head, and the commercial chief of the IRGC’s oil headquarters. Among the sanctioned entities, four are located in the United Arab Emirates, four in Hong Kong, and one is based in Oman, according to OFAC's updated Specially Designated Nationals list for Iran. On April 15, the US Treasury launched "Operation Economic Fury" in a bid to obstruct the Islamic Republic's alternate revenue streams amid an ongoing US-imposed blockade of Iranian ports and waters. Secretary Scott Bessent said the department will maintain maximal economic pressure on Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump later extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal. The blockade remains in place.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/rubio-vows-more-sanctions-on-iran-amid-us-blockade-1124052132.html

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middle east, donald trump, iran, china, united arab emirates, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac), treasury, sanctions, us sanctions, new sanctions, iran sanctions, us-iran relations, oil trade