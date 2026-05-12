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Why US CEOs Are Joining Trump’s China Trip
Why US CEOs Are Joining Trump’s China Trip
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Seventeen US chief executives will join President Donald Trump on his coming trip to China – among them Larry Fink of BlackRock, Tim Cook of Apple and Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX.
2026-05-12T15:21+0000
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China remains a key market for US firms, which are sending their bosses to look after their own interests, British political analyst David Kiwuwa tells Sputnik. Trump’s last state visit to China was almost 10 years ago, and his latest trip following trade wars “marks a positive step in the right direction” for the US and China to re-engage and possibly become global ,economic partners, Kiwuwa argued. With the trip expected to yield a “major breakthrough,” both sides could bring concessions to the table, the analyst said.The US Hopes That China Will:Chinese Demands the US Could Include:
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Why US CEOs Are Joining Trump’s China Trip

15:21 GMT 12.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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Seventeen US chief executives will join President Donald Trump on his coming trip to China – among them Larry Fink of BlackRock, Tim Cook of Apple and Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX.
China remains a key market for US firms, which are sending their bosses to look after their own interests, British political analyst David Kiwuwa tells Sputnik.

“The United States really needs China,” Kiwuwa says. “The American economy is faltering, and therefore, the need to rejuvenate the relationship between China and the United States is really an important priority for Washington.”

Trump’s last state visit to China was almost 10 years ago, and his latest trip following trade wars “marks a positive step in the right direction” for the US and China to re-engage and possibly become global ,economic partners, Kiwuwa argued.
With the trip expected to yield a “major breakthrough,” both sides could bring concessions to the table, the analyst said.

The US Hopes That China Will:

Unblock exports of rare earth minerals and other critical materials to US manufacturers
Encourage Iran to make a peace deal favorable to Washington
Keep trade predictable and avoid new tariffs

Chinese Demands the US Could Include:

Dropping sanctions on high-tech and chip exports
Cut or remove tariffs on Chinese goods
Allowing market access to Chinese manufacturing and high-tech industries
Demonstrators carry signs and wave the Iranian flag as they rally outside the White House, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Washington, to protest the U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran early Sunday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2026
Analysis
Pepe Escobar: Trump Goes to China, But Iran Holds All the Cards
7 May, 13:14 GMT
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