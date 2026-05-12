https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/why-us-ceos-are-joining-trumps-china-trip-1124116869.html

Why US CEOs Are Joining Trump’s China Trip

Why US CEOs Are Joining Trump’s China Trip

Sputnik International

Seventeen US chief executives will join President Donald Trump on his coming trip to China – among them Larry Fink of BlackRock, Tim Cook of Apple and Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX.

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China remains a key market for US firms, which are sending their bosses to look after their own interests, British political analyst David Kiwuwa tells Sputnik. Trump’s last state visit to China was almost 10 years ago, and his latest trip following trade wars “marks a positive step in the right direction” for the US and China to re-engage and possibly become global ,economic partners, Kiwuwa argued. With the trip expected to yield a “major breakthrough,” both sides could bring concessions to the table, the analyst said.The US Hopes That China Will:Chinese Demands the US Could Include:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/pepe-escobar-trump-goes-to-china-but-iran-holds-all-the-cards--1124089336.html

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