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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/iran-to-hold-talks-with-us-if-washington-meets-5-conditions---reports-1124118301.html
Iran to Hold Talks With US If Washington Meets 5 Conditions - Reports
Iran to Hold Talks With US If Washington Meets 5 Conditions - Reports
Sputnik International
ran will hold talks with the United States if Washington meets five conditions, the Fars news agency reported, citing a source.
2026-05-13T03:12+0000
2026-05-13T04:52+0000
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The conditions include ending the war on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, lifting sanctions against Iran, unblocking Iranian assets, compensating for damages, and recognizing Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, the report said on Tuesday. Tehran conveyed to Pakistan, the mediator in Iran's dialogue with the US, that the naval blockade has also reinforced the Iranian side's view that the US cannot be trusted. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they wanted to see a change of power in Iran. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Mediators are currently working to arrange a new round of negotiations. On May 4, US President Donald Trump said that Washington's main goal remains ensuring that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-says-diplomatic-resolution-of-conflict-with-iran-is-still-very-possible-1124112804.html
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Iran to Hold Talks With US If Washington Meets 5 Conditions - Reports

03:12 GMT 13.05.2026 (Updated: 04:52 GMT 13.05.2026)
In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, heads to venue for talks between Iran and the U.S., in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, heads to venue for talks between Iran and the U.S., in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
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ran will hold talks with the United States if Washington meets five conditions, the Fars news agency reported, citing a source.
The conditions include ending the war on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, lifting sanctions against Iran, unblocking Iranian assets, compensating for damages, and recognizing Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, the report said on Tuesday.
Tehran conveyed to Pakistan, the mediator in Iran's dialogue with the US, that the naval blockade has also reinforced the Iranian side's view that the US cannot be trusted.
President Donald Trump attends a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Says Diplomatic Resolution of Conflict With Iran is Still 'Very Possible'
11 May, 16:21 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they wanted to see a change of power in Iran.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Mediators are currently working to arrange a new round of negotiations.
On May 4, US President Donald Trump said that Washington's main goal remains ensuring that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.
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