https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/iran-to-hold-talks-with-us-if-washington-meets-5-conditions---reports-1124118301.html

Iran to Hold Talks With US If Washington Meets 5 Conditions - Reports

Iran to Hold Talks With US If Washington Meets 5 Conditions - Reports

Sputnik International

ran will hold talks with the United States if Washington meets five conditions, the Fars news agency reported, citing a source.

2026-05-13T03:12+0000

2026-05-13T03:12+0000

2026-05-13T04:52+0000

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The conditions include ending the war on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, lifting sanctions against Iran, unblocking Iranian assets, compensating for damages, and recognizing Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, the report said on Tuesday. Tehran conveyed to Pakistan, the mediator in Iran's dialogue with the US, that the naval blockade has also reinforced the Iranian side's view that the US cannot be trusted. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they wanted to see a change of power in Iran. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Mediators are currently working to arrange a new round of negotiations. On May 4, US President Donald Trump said that Washington's main goal remains ensuring that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-says-diplomatic-resolution-of-conflict-with-iran-is-still-very-possible-1124112804.html

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