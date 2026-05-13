https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/kremlin-says-trumps-visit-to-russia-not-currently-on-agenda-1124118429.html
Kremlin Says Trump's Visit to Russia Not Currently on Agenda
Kremlin Says Trump's Visit to Russia Not Currently on Agenda
Sputnik International
A possible visit by US President Donald Trump to Russia is not currently on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
2026-05-13T03:33+0000
2026-05-13T03:33+0000
2026-05-13T04:53+0000
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On Tuesday, Trump did not rule out visiting Russia this year as part of efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. "No. Such a visit is not currently on the agenda," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin was making any preparations for the American president's visit to Russia.
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Kremlin Says Trump's Visit to Russia Not Currently on Agenda
03:33 GMT 13.05.2026 (Updated: 04:53 GMT 13.05.2026)
A possible visit by US President Donald Trump to Russia is not currently on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
On Tuesday, Trump did not rule out visiting Russia this year as part of efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
"No. Such a visit is not currently on the agenda," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin was making any preparations for the American president's visit to Russia.