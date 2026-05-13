https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/kremlin-says-trumps-visit-to-russia-not-currently-on-agenda-1124118429.html

Kremlin Says Trump's Visit to Russia Not Currently on Agenda

Kremlin Says Trump's Visit to Russia Not Currently on Agenda

Sputnik International

A possible visit by US President Donald Trump to Russia is not currently on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

2026-05-13T03:33+0000

2026-05-13T03:33+0000

2026-05-13T04:53+0000

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On Tuesday, Trump did not rule out visiting Russia this year as part of efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. "No. Such a visit is not currently on the agenda," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin was making any preparations for the American president's visit to Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/russia-urges-us-to-demand-that-ukraine-comply-with-alaska-agreements---kremlin-aide-1123915141.html

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