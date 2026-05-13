International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/kremlin-says-trumps-visit-to-russia-not-currently-on-agenda-1124118429.html
Kremlin Says Trump's Visit to Russia Not Currently on Agenda
Kremlin Says Trump's Visit to Russia Not Currently on Agenda
Sputnik International
A possible visit by US President Donald Trump to Russia is not currently on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
2026-05-13T03:33+0000
2026-05-13T04:53+0000
world
donald trump
dmitry peskov
russia
ukraine
kremlin
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8453d63d484a2949215d57b864ec24.jpg
On Tuesday, Trump did not rule out visiting Russia this year as part of efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. "No. Such a visit is not currently on the agenda," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin was making any preparations for the American president's visit to Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/russia-urges-us-to-demand-that-ukraine-comply-with-alaska-agreements---kremlin-aide-1123915141.html
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41a85d29b65e293c4ee74bacaf43056c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, kremlin, moscow
donald trump, dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, kremlin, moscow

Kremlin Says Trump's Visit to Russia Not Currently on Agenda

03:33 GMT 13.05.2026 (Updated: 04:53 GMT 13.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
A possible visit by US President Donald Trump to Russia is not currently on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
On Tuesday, Trump did not rule out visiting Russia this year as part of efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
World
Russia Urges US to Demand That Ukraine Comply With Alaska Agreements - Kremlin Aide
29 March, 11:15 GMT
"No. Such a visit is not currently on the agenda," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin was making any preparations for the American president's visit to Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала