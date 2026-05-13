https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/pakistani-navy-commissions-1st-submarine-from-china--reports-1124121932.html

Pakistani Navy Commissions 1st Submarine From China – Reports

Pakistani Navy Commissions 1st Submarine From China – Reports

Sputnik International

The Pakistani navy has put on combat duty the Chinese-built PNS Hangor, the first of eight Hangor-class submarines, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

2026-05-13T16:20+0000

2026-05-13T16:20+0000

2026-05-13T16:20+0000

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Another seven submarines, built in the Chinese city of Sanya on Hainan Island, are expected to arrive in Pakistan by 2028, which will enhance Pakistani naval capabilities, the report said. The commissioning of PNS Hangor will increase the number of Pakistani submarines equipped with an air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems to four, including three Turkish Agosta-90B submarines, it added. Thus, the total number of submarines in the Pakistani fleet may increase to 11 by 2028.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/watch-russian-and-chinese-ships-striking-enemy-submarines-in-joint-drills-1112395065.html

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