https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russia-central-asia-boost-oil-exports-by-17-in-march-to-66mln-bpd---opec-1124121527.html

Russia, Central Asia Boost Oil Exports by 17% in March to 6.6Mln Bpd - OPEC

Russia, Central Asia Boost Oil Exports by 17% in March to 6.6Mln Bpd - OPEC

Sputnik International

Russia and Central Asia increased their oil exports by approximately 17% in March 2026 compared with February, or by 933,000 barrels per day, reaching 6.6 million barrels per day, according to estimates in OPEC's March report published on Wednesday.

2026-05-13T14:47+0000

2026-05-13T14:47+0000

2026-05-13T14:47+0000

world

russia

opec

central asia

oil trade

oil exports

oil supplies

oil refinery

oil production

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102823348_0:18:3073:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_f9d6f4bd7a6b67d2495ecf9ea87fd1fe.jpg

Compared with the same period last year, oil exports showed a slight decline, the report showed. Total oil product exports from Russia and Central Asia fell by 25,000 barrels per day month-on-month, or just over 1%, averaging 2.1 million barrels per day in March, the report said. On an annual basis, export volumes dropped by 347,000 barrels per day, or approximately 14%, OPEC said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/opec-adjusts-oil-output-by-188000-bpd-russia-gets-biggest-boost-1124077078.html

russia

central asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, opec, central asia, oil trade, oil exports, oil supplies, oil refinery, oil production