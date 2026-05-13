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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russia-central-asia-boost-oil-exports-by-17-in-march-to-66mln-bpd---opec-1124121527.html
Russia, Central Asia Boost Oil Exports by 17% in March to 6.6Mln Bpd - OPEC
Russia, Central Asia Boost Oil Exports by 17% in March to 6.6Mln Bpd - OPEC
Sputnik International
Russia and Central Asia increased their oil exports by approximately 17% in March 2026 compared with February, or by 933,000 barrels per day, reaching 6.6 million barrels per day, according to estimates in OPEC's March report published on Wednesday.
2026-05-13T14:47+0000
2026-05-13T14:47+0000
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Compared with the same period last year, oil exports showed a slight decline, the report showed. Total oil product exports from Russia and Central Asia fell by 25,000 barrels per day month-on-month, or just over 1%, averaging 2.1 million barrels per day in March, the report said. On an annual basis, export volumes dropped by 347,000 barrels per day, or approximately 14%, OPEC said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/opec-adjusts-oil-output-by-188000-bpd-russia-gets-biggest-boost-1124077078.html
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Russia, Central Asia Boost Oil Exports by 17% in March to 6.6Mln Bpd - OPEC

14:47 GMT 13.05.2026
© AP Photo / Lisa LeutnerThe logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, March 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
© AP Photo / Lisa Leutner
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Central Asia increased their oil exports by approximately 17% in March 2026 compared with February, or by 933,000 barrels per day, reaching 6.6 million barrels per day, according to estimates in OPEC's March report published on Wednesday.
"Total crude oil exports from Russia and Central Asia rebounded in March, averaging 6.6 mb/d, as a temporary suspension of sanctions boosted flows across most outlets ... Compared to the previous month, this represents an increase of 933 tb/d, or about 17%," OPEC said.
Compared with the same period last year, oil exports showed a slight decline, the report showed.
Total oil product exports from Russia and Central Asia fell by 25,000 barrels per day month-on-month, or just over 1%, averaging 2.1 million barrels per day in March, the report said.
On an annual basis, export volumes dropped by 347,000 barrels per day, or approximately 14%, OPEC said.
Oil Rig in the Bavlinsky District of the Republic of Tatarstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2026
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OPEC+ Adjusts Oil Output by 188,000 Bpd, Russia Gets Biggest Boost
3 May, 13:17 GMT
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