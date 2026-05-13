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Russia to Continue to Modernize, Develop Its Strategic Nuclear Forces - Putin
Russia to Continue to Modernize, Develop Its Strategic Nuclear Forces - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia will continue to modernize and develop its strategic nuclear forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2026-05-13T14:28+0000
2026-05-13T14:28+0000
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"We will certainly continue to modernize and develop our strategic nuclear forces, creating missile systems with increased combat power, capable of penetrating all current and future anti-ballistic missile systems," Putin said at the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology.On Tuesday, Commander of Russia's strategic missile forces, Colonel General Sergei Karakaev reported to President Vladimir Putin about the successful test launch of the Sarmat missile. Russia's latest Sarmat missile is the most powerful missile system in the world, with a total capacity of more than four times that of any Western equivalent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. The missile’s flight range could exceed 35,000 kilometers (21,748 miles), he added. Speaking on Tuesday, Putin highlighted that Russia is developing advanced weapons systems with no analogues worldwide.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/what-makes-the-russian-sarmat-missile-so-powerful-1124117478.html
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Russia to Continue to Modernize, Develop Its Strategic Nuclear Forces - Putin

14:28 GMT 13.05.2026
© Sputnik / РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board, December 17, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board, December 17, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will continue to modernize and develop its strategic nuclear forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We will certainly continue to modernize and develop our strategic nuclear forces, creating missile systems with increased combat power, capable of penetrating all current and future anti-ballistic missile systems," Putin said at the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology.
On Tuesday, Commander of Russia's strategic missile forces, Colonel General Sergei Karakaev reported to President Vladimir Putin about the successful test launch of the Sarmat missile.
Russia's latest Sarmat missile is the most powerful missile system in the world, with a total capacity of more than four times that of any Western equivalent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. The missile’s flight range could exceed 35,000 kilometers (21,748 miles), he added.
Speaking on Tuesday, Putin highlighted that Russia is developing advanced weapons systems with no analogues worldwide.
Sarmat missile system test-launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
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