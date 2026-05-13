https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russia-to-continue-to-modernize-develop-its-strategic-nuclear-forces---putin-1124120750.html

Russia to Continue to Modernize, Develop Its Strategic Nuclear Forces - Putin

Russia to Continue to Modernize, Develop Its Strategic Nuclear Forces - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia will continue to modernize and develop its strategic nuclear forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2026-05-13T14:28+0000

2026-05-13T14:28+0000

2026-05-13T14:28+0000

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sarmat ballistic missile

strategic nuclear weapons

russia’s strategic missile forces (rvsn)

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"We will certainly continue to modernize and develop our strategic nuclear forces, creating missile systems with increased combat power, capable of penetrating all current and future anti-ballistic missile systems," Putin said at the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology.On Tuesday, Commander of Russia's strategic missile forces, Colonel General Sergei Karakaev reported to President Vladimir Putin about the successful test launch of the Sarmat missile. Russia's latest Sarmat missile is the most powerful missile system in the world, with a total capacity of more than four times that of any Western equivalent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. The missile’s flight range could exceed 35,000 kilometers (21,748 miles), he added. Speaking on Tuesday, Putin highlighted that Russia is developing advanced weapons systems with no analogues worldwide.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/what-makes-the-russian-sarmat-missile-so-powerful-1124117478.html

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vladimir putin, russia, sarmat, sarmat ballistic missile, strategic nuclear weapons, russia’s strategic missile forces (rvsn)