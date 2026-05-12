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What Makes the Russian Sarmat Missile So Powerful?
What Makes the Russian Sarmat Missile So Powerful?
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin described the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as “the world’s most powerful missile,” saying the power of its warhead exceeds that of the strongest Western equivalent by “more than four times.”
2026-05-12T16:44+0000
2026-05-12T16:44+0000
2026-05-12T16:46+0000
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One of Sarmat’s key features is its multiple independent re-entry vehicle warhead with individual warheads able to hit separate targets.He says the missile can also carry warheads in Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles, which traveling at Mach 26 and maneuver to dodge countermeasures, along with decoys and electronic warfare systems to overwhelm missile defenses.Putin added that that Sarmat can launch warheads not only on a ballistic trajectory, but also a suborbital one — allowing attacks from unexpected directions at ranges exceeding 35,000 km while improving accuracy.Knutov said that makes the missile very difficult to intercept. Unlike conventional ICBMs following predictable flight paths, the Sarmat could approach the US over the South Pole and Mexico — areas with little to no early warning radar or missile defense cover.Putin says the Sarmat was designed to overcome “all existing and future missile defense systems.”Knutov argues that even the planned US Golden Dome missile shield could prove ineffective against warheads with suborbital trajectories and hypersonic maneuvering.
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vladimir putin, south pole, icbms, sarmat, ballistic missiles, sarmat ballistic missile, ballistic missile, weapons
vladimir putin, south pole, icbms, sarmat, ballistic missiles, sarmat ballistic missile, ballistic missile, weapons
What Makes the Russian Sarmat Missile So Powerful?
16:44 GMT 12.05.2026 (Updated: 16:46 GMT 12.05.2026)
President Vladimir Putin described the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as “the world’s most powerful missile,” saying the power of its warhead exceeds that of the strongest Western equivalent by “more than four times.”
One of Sarmat’s key features is its multiple independent re-entry vehicle warhead with individual warheads able to hit separate targets.
“The uniqueness of the missile lies in the fact that it carries a multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle warhead with individually guided blocks capable of striking targets according to their assigned mission,” says military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov.
He says the missile can also carry warheads in Avangard hypersonic
glide vehicles, which traveling at Mach 26 and maneuver to dodge countermeasures, along with decoys and electronic warfare systems to overwhelm missile defenses.
Putin added that that Sarmat can launch warheads
not only on a ballistic trajectory, but also a suborbital one — allowing attacks from unexpected directions at ranges exceeding 35,000 km while improving accuracy.
Knutov said that makes the missile very difficult to intercept. Unlike conventional ICBMs following predictable flight paths, the Sarmat could approach the US over the South Pole and Mexico — areas with little to no early warning radar or missile defense cover.
“No current or near-future missile defense system can intercept them,” he said.
Putin says the Sarmat was designed to overcome “all existing and future missile defense systems.”
Knutov argues that even the planned US Golden Dome
missile shield could prove ineffective against warheads with suborbital trajectories and hypersonic maneuvering.