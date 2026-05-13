https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-energy-secretary-admits-to-have-mistakenly-fired-several-critical-nuclear-workers-1124122045.html

US Energy Secretary Admits to Have Mistakenly Fired Several Critical Nuclear Workers

US Energy Secretary Admits to Have Mistakenly Fired Several Critical Nuclear Workers

Sputnik International

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright admitted on Wednesday that he had fired several critical nuclear security specialists by mistake.

2026-05-13T16:23+0000

2026-05-13T16:23+0000

2026-05-13T16:23+0000

americas

us

national nuclear security administration (nnsa)

nuclear

nuclear technology

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118657818_0:278:3072:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_c3deb0f6eac741cf58b39b13a705a5ad.jpg

"There was a mistake made early on.., and that was entirely my fault. In my first week after confirmation, there was a term 'provisionary employees.' I... took it wrongfully... 100% my fault," Wright told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. Wright admitted he thought they were newly hired specialists undergoing training, while in reality they were people who had worked at the department for many years but had been appointed to new positions. The secretary added that he realized his mistake within 24 hours and called the fired employees back, and all of them but two returned.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-monitoring-global-nuclear-activities-247-after-expiration-of-new-start---wright-1124121804.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, national nuclear security administration (nnsa), nuclear, nuclear technology