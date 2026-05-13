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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-energy-secretary-admits-to-have-mistakenly-fired-several-critical-nuclear-workers-1124122045.html
US Energy Secretary Admits to Have Mistakenly Fired Several Critical Nuclear Workers
US Energy Secretary Admits to Have Mistakenly Fired Several Critical Nuclear Workers
Sputnik International
US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright admitted on Wednesday that he had fired several critical nuclear security specialists by mistake.
2026-05-13T16:23+0000
2026-05-13T16:23+0000
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"There was a mistake made early on.., and that was entirely my fault. In my first week after confirmation, there was a term 'provisionary employees.' I... took it wrongfully... 100% my fault," Wright told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. Wright admitted he thought they were newly hired specialists undergoing training, while in reality they were people who had worked at the department for many years but had been appointed to new positions. The secretary added that he realized his mistake within 24 hours and called the fired employees back, and all of them but two returned.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-monitoring-global-nuclear-activities-247-after-expiration-of-new-start---wright-1124121804.html
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US Energy Secretary Admits to Have Mistakenly Fired Several Critical Nuclear Workers

16:23 GMT 13.05.2026
© AP Photo / Juan Carlos LlorcaLt. Col. Jason Crowe walks toward a radiation contaminated bunker at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Friday, June 19, 2013
Lt. Col. Jason Crowe walks toward a radiation contaminated bunker at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Friday, June 19, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
© AP Photo / Juan Carlos Llorca
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright admitted on Wednesday that he had fired several critical nuclear security specialists by mistake.
"There was a mistake made early on.., and that was entirely my fault. In my first week after confirmation, there was a term 'provisionary employees.' I... took it wrongfully... 100% my fault," Wright told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
Wright admitted he thought they were newly hired specialists undergoing training, while in reality they were people who had worked at the department for many years but had been appointed to new positions.
"We wrongly laid off a number of critical, very important people in NNSA [US National Nuclear Security Administration]," Wright said.
The secretary added that he realized his mistake within 24 hours and called the fired employees back, and all of them but two returned.
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